Net-zero is not just a buzzword - businesses must show they are serious about climate action
New survey finds many companies have set net zero climate targets, but few have milestones to reach them, explains South Pole CEO Renat Heuberger
After decades of glacially slow steps to address the climate emergency, we are finally seeing an uptick in climate commitments by high profile companies and countries, most recently in the statements by...
More news
Government sets sights on securing 12GW of renewable power from next contract auction
Plans to hold fourth Contracts for Difference auction for range of different renewables technologies confirmed by government for late 2021
Green energy giants team up to launch Renewable Hydrogen Coalition
Dual boost for emerging hydrogen economy as key trade bodies launch new initiative and Hyundai and Ineos ink agreement to advance fuel cell technology development
Chancellor urged to use Spending Review to catalyse transition to net zero road transport
Industry alliance urges government to consider a raft of tax measures and financial incentives in support of new target date to phase out of diesel and petrol cars from 2030