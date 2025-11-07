Lessons from the frontline: What early community engagement offers net zero projects

BusinessGreen's latest LIVE! Podcast explored what effective ESG partnerships look like in practice - and why early, meaningful engagement particularly with the local community is the cornerstone of successful sustainability projects. The discussion highlighted practical insights:
- Start engagement early - transparency builds trust and helps anticipate community concerns.
- Think long-term - projects span decades; communication must too
- Empower education - inviting schools and local groups to understand renewable projects fosters awareness and support.