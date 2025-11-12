Sky debuts hydrogen clean power generator for film and TV production

Broadcaster expects new power system to cut on-set emissions, reduce air pollution, and minimise noise when compared with a diesel generator
Media giant Sky has today unveiled a new clean power generator, which it claims can "revolutionise the way film and TV productions are powered" by replacing the polluting diesel generators that remain...
