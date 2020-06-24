Equinor
Equinor plots path to 'near zero' emissions by 2050
Norway's state-backed energy giant pledges to cut emissions from its Norway operations by 40 per cent by 2030, 70 per cent by 2040 and to near zero by 2050
Global Briefing: Equinor spends big on floating wind to power oil and gas rig
BusinessGreen brings you all the low carbon business news from around the world this week
Drax, Equinor and National Grid push for net zero industrial cluster
Companies spearhead campaign to turn Humber region into a hub for net zero technologies such as CCS, hydrogen and low carbon heating
'Low carbon strategy': Equinor beefs up support for Paris Agreement
Joint statement with institutional investors strengthens oil major's low carbon plans, but critics insist wider targets are needed
Equinor plans to deploy floating offshore wind to power oil and gas fields
Oil giant formerly known as Statoil reveals plans to install floating turbines to power Norwegian oil fields
Batwind: Battery installed on Hywind floating offshore wind farm hailed as 'world first'
Masdar and Equinor will now begin testing of 'Batwind' battery storage and offshore wind project
Reports: Pope to gather top oil execs and investors for climate change summit
BP, BlackRock, Equinor and ExxonMobil expected to attend Vatican this week to discuss climate change
Goodbye Statoil, welcome Equinor
Norway's largest company will be known as Equinor from tomorrow, as it tries to shake its oil-focused image
Statoil to change name to Equinor in pursuit of 'broad energy' strategy
Norwegian firm becomes latest fossil fuels giant to ditch oil from name as it seeks to underline commitment to clean energy transition