The IMO's net zero policy delay won't take the wind from greener shipping's sails

clock • 3 min read

The IMO's decision to delay its net zero policy framework by a year may be frustrating, but it doesn't pause shipping's energy transition - rather, it proves the market's already ahead of policy, writes Smart Green Shipping CEO Diane Gilpin

The International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Net Zero Framework, agreed in April 2025 but delayed last month by amid pressure from the US and petrostates, exposed shipping's toxic dependency on fossil...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Shipping

COP30: Green groups urge governments to crack down on shipping emissions
Shipping

COP30: Green groups urge governments to crack down on shipping emissions

Governments urged to develop national plans to tackle shipping emissions, following US wrecking tactics to delay plans for global Net Zero Framework

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 November 2025 • 3 min read
Smart Green Shipping's Diane Gilpin: 'Take a leaf out of nature's book - never give up'
Shipping

Smart Green Shipping's Diane Gilpin: 'Take a leaf out of nature's book - never give up'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Transport Professional of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year reflects on her 'quite bonkers' double win

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 31 October 2025 • 4 min read
'Missed opportunity': Countries vote to delay approval of landmark global shipping CO2 levy
Shipping

'Missed opportunity': Countries vote to delay approval of landmark global shipping CO2 levy

Slim majority of countries vote to push back decision on climate scheme by a year, after intense lobbying from the Trump administration

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 October 2025 • 6 min read