Volvo
Volvo pledges to go carbon neutral by 2040
Swedish automaker launches first electric car as it revs up climate plans
Volvo Cars and Geely team up for new hybrid engine venture
'It's not like the combustion engine is going to be a growing business,' says Volvo CEO
Volvo Trucks delivers first all-electric vehicles
Swedish refuse truck and distribution truck become the first zero emission Volvo Trucks to hit the roads
Volvo's radical attempt to redefine car ownership is surprising popular
Mobility services are all the rage, as Volvo's recent appearance at the LA Auto Show proved
Could this be the world's first ultra-low emission quarry?
Volvo and Skanska have been testing a range of prototype equipment, in a bid to create the world's first emissions free quarry in Sweden
Volvo urges auto industry suppliers to rev up recycled plastics offering
Auto giant announces target to source at least a quarter of plastics used in its cars from recycled material by 2025
Volvo unveils second electric truck model in three weeks
Swedish car giant unveils new electric truck, this time for rubbish
Mossy tires and designer charging ports: The green guide to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show
All the latest green auto news from one of the world's biggest car shows, underway this week in Switzerland
Swedish factory becomes Volvo's first 'climate-neutral' plant
Volvo plans for all its manufacturing operations to secure 'climate-neutral' status by 2025
Volvo unveils first model under EV performance brand Polestar
Polestar lures younger drivers with subscription model for car ownership
Is it the end of the road for the combustion engine?
Policy Exchange's Richard Howard offers a reality check on the electric vehicle sector
Volvo's pivot is a sign EVs have bridged the desirability gap
With sleeker electric vehicles now tempting consumers over to the green side, expect many more carmakers to follow Volvo's example
The end of the combustion engine? Volvo to go all-electric by 2019
CEO declares the 'end of the solely combustion engine-powered car' as automaker promises all new cars will be fully electric, plug-in hybrid or 'mild hybrid' by 2019
Electric city: Volvo lifts the lid on its vision for green urban transport
Swedish vehicle manufacturer focuses on air quality as it unveils a host of new green bus, truck and construction machinery prototypes
Could electric buses and indoor bus stops push smart cities into the fast lane?
President of Volvo Buses Håkan Agnevall claims cutting air pollution is just the first step for electric bus systems around the world
Volvo concept trucks cut fuel by a third
Project ultimately aims to double long-haul truck efficiency through aerodynamic and other fuel-saving features
Volvo to trial self-driving cars on London's roads in 2017
Car manufacturer announces autonomous driving tests by real families will take to the capital's roads
Volvo reveals grand plans to sell one million EVs by 2025
Swedish car maker plans to offer at least two hybrid versions of every Volvo model to achieve ambitious target
Volvo's electric bus tours streets of Gothenburg with mobile Christmas show
The number 55 electric bus route has become a 'mobile Christmas card', featuring festive music and a seasonal lights display
Volvo set to roll out hybrid electric buses in Europe
New Volvo 7900 Electric Hybrid vehicle promising to slash carbon emissions and air pollution