Volvo Cars signs recycled steel deal with SSAB

Recycled steel used in new cars will help company slash emissions in support of net zero by 2040 goal
Volvo Cars has announced it has signed a new agreement with Swedish steel firm SSAB to supply it with recycled and 'near zero-emissions' steel. The carmaker confirmed today it has extended its existing...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis