SMMT: EV demand up 10 per cent, as sales of petrol and diesel models fall

The UK's electric vehicle (EV) market has continued its impressive run of form, with industry figures today confirming sales of new zero emission models rose 10 per cent year-on-year during August.

The increased demand for EVs came as demand for petrol and diesel models slipped by 10.1 per cent and 7.3 per cent, respectively, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The results mean EVs accounted for 22.6 per cent of the market, surpassing the 22 per cent target set through the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate for the first time this year.

The data - which follows a similar update from analyst firm New Automotive earlier this week - confirms petrol and diesel models' share of the market has fallen by around five percentage points in the last year to 56.8 per cent.

In contrast, sales of hybrids have grown 36 per cent year-on-year to command a 13 per cent market share, meaning electrified models, including battery EVs and plug-in hybrids, accounted for 44 per cent of the market.

The strong performance by the battery EV market was driven by continued demand from fleet operators and heavy discounting from manufacturers, as they look to avoid the fines that will result if they miss targets set through the ZEV Mandate.

New Automotive suggested this week that the targets could be met given flexibilities in the ZEV Mandate regime and the strong performance of a number of leading manufacturers that have now comfortably surpassed the targets set through the regulation.

But the SMMT struck a more cautious note today, warning that while EVs' market share is increasing it is projected to reach only 18.5 per cent for the year. The trade body warned that even with a strong sales performance through to the end of the year the 22 per cent target is likely to be missed.

As such, the industry is continuing to call for further support from government to help drive increased demand for zero emission models, including through binding targets on public charge point provision, the reintroduction of incentives for private buyers, and the removal of disincentives, including the Vehicle Excise Duty expensive car supplement that is set to be introduced in 2025.

"August's EV growth is welcome, but it's always a very low volume month and so subject to distortions ahead of September's number plate change," said Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT. "The introduction of the new 74 plate, together with a raft of compelling offers and discounts from manufacturers, plus growing model choice, will help increase purchase consideration and be a true barometer for market demand. Encouraging a mass market shift to EVs remains a challenge, however, and urgent action must be taken to help buyers overcome affordability issues and concerns about charge point provision."

But Colin Walker, head of transport at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said the latest sales figures provided further evidence the ZEV Mandate quotas could be met.

"With sales getting steadily stronger throughout the year, the EV sector is in rude health," he said. "The efforts of those who seek to downplay this growth are ringing increasingly hollow… Some manufacturers, who've known for years that these targets were coming, have publicly complained about them. But these complaints would carry more weight if others - such as BMW, Mercedes and Hyundai - weren't quietly going about their business and demonstrating that they can be met, and even exceeded. Ultimately the policy is helping more and more drivers access cheaper driving."

However, in further evidence of the challenges manufacturers face in rapidly decarbonising their fleets the FT today reported that Volvo has watered down its target to only offer zero emission models by 2030.

The Geely-owned company, which has one of the most ambitious decarbonisation strategies in the industry, said it will now aim to turn 90 to 100 per cent of its global sales to electric cars and plug-in hybrids by 2030, arguing on-going concerns about charging infrastructure availability could slow the pace at which consumers switch to zero emission models.

However, the auto giant insisted demand for EVs was continuing to grow, margins were improving, and it was well positioned to meet demand if the roll out of charging infrastructure can be accelerated. "We will be ready to go fully electric this decade, but if the market, infrastructure and customer acceptance are not quite there, we can allow that to take a few more years," said Jim Rowan, Volvo's chief executive.

In further EV industry news, energy giant OVO today announced it has partnered with taxi app FREENOW to help EV drivers access unique price deals for EV charging.

The partnership will provide taxi drivers with EV charger installation services and access to OVO's Charge Anytime tariff, which enables EV drivers to charge their vehicle at a rate of 7p/kWh.

"While we offer our passengers a wide range of EV taxi options, we also want to continue supporting drivers with the various costs associated with EV charging," said Nour Rasamni, head of operations at FREENOW UK. "This collaboration with OVO allows us to offer active drivers on the FREENOW app a great package that ensures they have access to the best rates for installing an EV charger, solar offering or charging their EV at home or while on the road."

