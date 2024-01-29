Volvo Trucks revamps low emissions offer en route to net zero range by 2040

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Swedish truck maker expands electric offer from six to eight models, as company looks to accelerate progress towards net zero goal

Volvo Trucks has today launched an all-new heavy-duty vehicle offer, including new models running on electricity and renewable fuels as it accelerates progress towards its goal of a fully net zero emission...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Asda to save over 60 tonnes of plastic a year with new beef packaging

Haven invests £18m in holiday park solar and energy efficiency drive

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

01 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Transport

New Council for Net Zero Transport formed to accelerate UK transport decarbonisation
Transport

New Council for Net Zero Transport formed to accelerate UK transport decarbonisation

New net zero transport body convened by Zemo Partnership to help steer green road transport strategy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 February 2024 • 4 min read
ZeroAvia and Flyv float plans for on-demand zero emission flights
Transport

ZeroAvia and Flyv float plans for on-demand zero emission flights

Companies to explore potential to use ZeroAvia’s hydrogen-electric engines in Flyv’s on-demand fleet

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 February 2024 • 2 min read
ChargePoint provided enough power to drive over 4.5 billion miles in 2023
Transport

ChargePoint provided enough power to drive over 4.5 billion miles in 2023

Leading charge point firm hosted more than 60 million EV charging sessions in 2023, dispensing roughly 1.5TWh of electricity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 January 2024 • 3 min read