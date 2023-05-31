CDP calls on more than 1,600 'high impact' firms to disclose environmental data

CDP and hundreds of leading financial institutions have today launched a fresh campaign aimed at encouraging on more than 1,600 major companies with a "high-impact" on the planet to disclose their environmental data through the non-profit's reporting platform.

The thousands of companies being targeted - which include oil giants Saudi Aramco, ExxonMobil and Chevon, mining giant Glencore, and automakers Volvo and Tesla - do not presently disclose their environmental data to CDP, it said.

But with investors increasingly demanding more detailed information on companies' environmental and climate risks and initiatives, CDP is teaming up with hundreds of financial institutions to demand that these 1,600 firms begin reporting their data through the non-profit's platform.

The "high-impact" firms being targeted for engagement through its campaign this year span 51 countries and boast a combined market capitalisation of $21tr, according to CDP. These firms also collectively emit an estimated 4,200 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually, almost equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions missions of the UK, EU and Canada combined, it added.

CDP said its latest annual 'non-disclosure campaign' launched today had won record backing from 288 financial institutions collectively responsible for $29tr in assets, including Schroders, Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC), Aviva Investors and Manulife.

These institutions - the highest number it has worked with to date - are now directly engaging with 1,607 of the world's highest impact and non-disclosing companies to demand that they disclose environmental data through its discourse platform, it explained.

"Despite ongoing discourse over the role of ESG in financial decision-making, the continuous growth in supporters of the CDP's non-disclosure campaign demonstrates that financial institutions worldwide require data to support risk management practices, tracking portfolio alignment to net zero goals and unlocking sustainability-linked opportunities," said Claire Elsdon, global director for requesting authorities and capital markets at CDP. "These uses can serve to not only safeguard but also boost long-term profitability."

Last year, more than 20,000 organisations worldwide disclosed their climate and environmental data through CDP's platform, marking a 38 per cent increase on the previous year.

CDP also said analysis of its 2022 non-disclosure campaign drove responses from 388 high environmental impact companies, which indicated that companies were overall 2.3 times more likely to disclose information if they were directly engaged with by financial institutions.

Companies targeted through CDP's non-disclosure campaign are being urged to disclose data on at least one of three priority themes - climate change, forests, water. In addition, they are also being asked to report information through a new module in the 'plastics in the water' questionnaire, which CDP said was added to its reporting platform in September last year.

The overall aim is "to drive greater transparency on environmental impacts and investment risk and increase capital market action on sustainability", CDP explained, with increasingly stringent financial reporting rules coming into force in countries such as the UK, Brazil, Japan, and the US as well as across the EU in the coming years.

Sophia Cheng, chief investment officer at Cathay FHC, said it was participating in the campaign as it believed transparency was "essential for the net zero transition".

"We believe responding to CDP is an important part of corporate disclosure and allow investors to understand the climate governance and performance of investees," she said. "From our experiences, over half of companies were enhancing climate management performance in the following years. Cathay is committed to being the responsible investor to cultivate resilience and sustainability."

