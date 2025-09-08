'Stand firm': 150 firms urge EU to stick with 2035 goal for zero emission cars and vans

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

CEOs and top executives from Volvo, Samsung, Polestar, Iberdrola, IKEA, Uber and others call on European Commission to deliver more ambitious policies to accelerate transition to EVs

CEOs and top executives at more than 150 companies from across Europe's electric vehicle (EV) industry have urged the European Commission to "stand firm, don't step back" on the EU's 2035 goal for zero...

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More on Automotive

'Turning point': Sherbet raises £40m to expand electric black taxi fleet
Automotive

'Turning point': Sherbet raises £40m to expand electric black taxi fleet

Funding from Hoplon Investment Partners said to be largest-ever investment in London taxi industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 September 2025 • 2 min read
'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share
Automotive

'Every reason for drivers to make the switch': EV sales soar again to secure 26 per cent market share

Industry confirms demand for electric vehicles rose 14 per cent year-on-year in August, once again providing the main bright spot for the UK's auto market

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 September 2025 • 4 min read
Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme
Automotive

Electric Car Grant: First Toyota and Skoda models join £650m grant scheme

Seven more electric models added to list of cars eligible for government grants, as discounts confirmed for more than 30 EVs inside seven weeks

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 September 2025 • 3 min read