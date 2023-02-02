Volvo launches new biogas truck with 1,000 km range

Volvo Trucks has announced it is launching a new high-powered truck which will be capable of undertaking long journeys on liquified biogas (bio-LNG), a renewable fuel which the company says can reduce its CO2 emissions by up to 100 per cent.

The company said its new gas-powered Volvo FH and FM trucks would boast 500 hp, an upgrade on its previous biogas models, and feature "major technical upgrades" which would make them up to four per cent more fuel efficient.

The fuel efficiency gains, coupled with 10 per cent larger gas tanks, means trucks will be able to cover up to 1,000km between refuelling.

Biogas is a renewable alternative to traditional fossil fuel Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and can be produced from any organic waste which can be digested to form biogas, including sludge from treatment plants, food waste, and other organic matter.

"Biogas is a great complement to electric transport solutions, helping hauliers with their sustainability ambitions and aims towards climate neutral transport," said Daniel Bergstrand, product manager for gas-powered trucks at Volvo Trucks.

"Our efficient gas-powered trucks have a performance comparable to their diesel equivalents. Fuelling up is almost as fast as a diesel truck and the growing network of more than 600 fuel stations for both bio-LNG and LNG in Europe makes them ideal for long-haul work."

Volvo said that the new gas-powered trucks form part of its three-pronged strategic roadmap to reach zero emissions, which also includes its new battery electric trucks, fuel cell trucks, and combustion engines which run on renewable fuels like biogas, HVO, and hydrogen.

Bergstrand said the company was exploring multiple options to secure its pathway to zero emissions as the availability of energy and fuel infrastructure differs greatly between countries and regions.

According to the EU Commission's REPower EU strategy, annual biogas production is set increase 10-fold to 35 billion cubic meters by 2030 and there are more than 78 bio-LNG plants which are confirmed to be ready in Europe by 2024 with Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands expected to cement their position as leaders in biogas production in the coming years.