Aira to invest €300m towards new European heat pump factory

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Aira
Image:

Credit: Aira

Swedish clean tech firm expects to produce up to half a million heat pumps at former Volvo factory in Wroclaw

Aira is to inject €300m into a project to transform a former Volvo car factory in Poland into a new facility capable of producing 500,000 heat pumps a year, the Swedish green heating firm announced today....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: UK records second highest number of 'climate litigation' cases in 2023

'Clean Power Not Paddy Power': Greenpeace protester climbs on to Tory campaign battle bus

Most read
01

'Glastonbury's biggest fan' returns: Octopus Energy wind turbine back to power festival's food stands

26 June 2024 • 2 min read
02

Air sickness: Ultra-fine particles from planes putting 52 million Europeans at risk of serious health conditions

26 June 2024 • 4 min read
03

'AWOL on the environment': Parties urged to seize 'last great opportunity to protect people and nature'

26 June 2024 • 7 min read
04

Octopus Energy unveils new off-peak home heat pump tariff

25 June 2024 • 3 min read
05

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

26 June 2024 • 4 min read

More on Investment

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion
Investment

Swiss carbon removal specialists Neustark raise $69m for global expansion

Latest major funding round from big name investors to support pipeline of 40 carbon removal projects

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 4 min read
'Without sufficient insurance, a smooth transition will be impossible': Report warns escalating climate risks could derail net zero investment
Investment

'Without sufficient insurance, a smooth transition will be impossible': Report warns escalating climate risks could derail net zero investment

New report warns global insurance premiums for climate resilience and natural catastrophe protection are set to increase by 50 per cent by 2030 putting further pressure on efforts to reach net zero

Amber Rolt
clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read
Catherine Spitzer: 'Monetising nature isn't inherently negative'
Investment

Catherine Spitzer: 'Monetising nature isn't inherently negative'

Environment Bank chief executive explains how assigning value to natural resources can enable them to thrive

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2024 • 5 min read