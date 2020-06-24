Total
Total Eren agrees to buy renewables developer NovEnergia
Total Eren set to expand European renewables presence with deal to buy clean energy developer NovEnergia
Oil major Total accelerates EV drive with UK ChargePoint partnership
French oil and gas giant teams up with US firm ChargePoint to offer UK business and industry customers electric car charging services
Circular car? Dutch team unveil recyclable, bio-based electric vehicle
Dutch engineers and oil giant Total unveil lightweight, two-seater electric car made without any plastic or metal which they claim is 100 per cent recyclable
Mars goes green Down Under
Power Purchase Agreement will enable food and confectionary firm's Australian arm to be powered by 100 per cent renewables by 2020
Total targets electric future with €1.4bn deal to buy Direct Energie
French oil major underscores strategy shift to electric with deal to purchase Paris-based utility
The OGCI: Oil industry gamechanger or pro-gas greenwash?
10 CEOs of some of the world's biggest oil and gas firms came together last week to promote their low carbon investment work - but how much substance is there behind their welcome words?
Oil and gas majors announce investments in carbon-cutting technologies
Low emission cement, high efficiency vehicle engines and carbon capture and storage technology will receive support from group's $1bn joint investment fund
Statoil, Shell and Total ink partnership to deliver 'first-of-a-kind' CCS project
Oil giants team up to work on pioneering Norwegian project to deliver 'full scale' CCS
Total steps up green push with EREN RE and Greenflex deals
Oil giant continues green acquisition spree with plan to acquire energy efficiency specialist Greenflex and snap up stake in renewables developer EREN RE and
CCS: Inside Norway's world-leading carbon capture testing facility
Backed by state funding alongside leading oil and gas firms, Norway is leading the world in carbon capture R&D at its Technology Centre Mongstad
Exxon, Shell, and BP give backing to US bipartisan carbon tax proposal
Climate Leadership Council reveals list of founding members including General Motors, P&G and PepsiCo as well as oil firms BP, ExxonMobil and Shell
Total embarks on bioplastics venture
Total Corbion PLA will produce and market bio-based and biodegradable plastics
London Taxi Company poised to rev up £300m Coventry electric cab factory
Chinese-owned firm to open TX5 facility in March to support plans to expand sales of its low emission vehicle into mainland Europe
Total to equip 5,000 service stations with solar panels in next five years
French oil major announces plans to install 200MW of solar panels at petrol stations globally
Is the OGCI's $1bn climate investment really a great leap forward for the oil and gas industry?
10 oil and gas firms are investing $1bn over 10 years into low carbon tech - should we be impressed?
Oil and gas firms agree 'unprecedented' $1bn climate funding
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative launch fund to accelerate CCS, cut methane emissions and boost transport and industry energy efficiency
Why investor pressure is growing on oil and gas firms to tackle methane emissions
Environmental Defense Fund sets out business opportunities and risks from oil and gas sector's wasted methane emissions
Total partners with Ecoslops to build oil recycling plant in Marseilles
Oil recycling plant earmarked for development on site where Total also plans to build its first biorefinery
Bill Gates' $14 million sees a future in low-carbon plastics
Since the billionaire launched the Breakthrough Energy Coalition last year, you've heard little about his low-carbon investments, until today
In the face of Brexit, green business optimism starts to emerge
For many green business leaders and policy makers the mood remains positive despite the turmoil unleashed by the vote to leave the EU
Tense Exxon AGM delivers limited progress on climate
Oil giant accepts resolution to allow small shareholders to nominate board members, but rejects most other climate resolutions during high-profile annual general meeting
Santiago metro system to become world's first powered by wind and solar
Renewable energy deals struck with wind and solar developers will mean Chilean capital's transport system will largely run on clean electricity
Investors demand climate transparency in week of fossil fuel AGM action
Climate-concerned investors set to vote on key environmental resolutions this week at Exxon and Chevron annual general meetings
Total charges up clean energy ambitions with €950m takeover of battery maker
French oil giant hopes deal will accelerate growth in its renewables business