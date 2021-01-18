Total to snap up stake in Indian solar giant Adani Green Energy

Announcement of deal to acquire 20 per cent stake in world's largest solar developer comes just days after oil giant quits American Petroleum Institute over climate policy differences

Total is to snap up a 20 per cent stake in the clean power arm of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, as the French oil giant accelerates efforts to become a leading player in the global renewable energy market.

Announcing the acquisition on Monday, Total said the minority stake in Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) would help it reach its goal of securing 35GW of clean energy generation capacity by 2025 - up from 7GW today - and establishing the firm as "one of the world leaders in renewable energies".

The deal will see Total take a seat on the board of directors of AGEL, which has more operational solar capacity than any other company in the world and is aiming to grow its portfolio from 14.6GW to 25GW within the next five years.

The investment in AGEL adds to an existing relationship between Total and Adani Group, which have worked together in the liquified natural gas market in India since 2018, when the oil major bought a one-third stake in Adani Gas, the partners said.

Total chairman and chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said the new partnership deal would allow the companies to expand access to low carbon energy across India.

"Our entry into AGEL is a major milestone in our strategy in the renewable energy business in India put in place by both parties," he said. "Given the size of the market, India is the right place to put into action our energy transition strategy based on two pillars: renewables and natural gas."

Total and Adani confirmed they had agreed on the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a 2.35GW portfolio of operating solar assets owned by AGEL and a 20 per cent stake in AGEL for a "global investment worth $2.5bn".

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani predicted the new investment would play a major part in helping India meet its clean energy targets.

"We have a shared vision of developing renewable power at affordable prices to enable a sustainable energy transformation in India," he said. "We look forward to working together towards delivering India's vision for 450 GW renewable energy by 2030."

The deal is the latest purchase in a string of investments Total has made in renewables technology and electricity companies in recent years as it seeks to diversify its business from oil and gas production. High profile moves from the company include the acquisition of a majority stake in French electricity retailer Direct Energie in 2018, as well as a partnership inked earlier this month with French energy giant Engie to build a major green hydrogen production facility in France.

The firm plans to further build up its presence in the clean energy sector over the years to come, after announcing last May that it is working to reduce its European value chain emissions, and its worldwide operational and power emissions, to net zero by 2050. In addition the company is aiming to reduce the average carbon intensity of products used Total customers by 60 per cent by mid-century.

However, like many oil majors with net zero plans in place the company has faced criticism from environmental campaigners and some investors, who have argued that the long term decarbonisation pledges are undermined by a failure to move faster to scale back on-going fossil fuel infrastructure investments.

News of the Adani Green Energy deal comes just days after Total confirmed it has left influential US lobby group the American Petroleum Institute (API) over its environmental policies, in a move that underscores the growing schism between European and US oil and gas producers' approach to climate policy.

Total cited divergence from the API's position on a number of climate and clean technology policy areas as the reason for its decision to discontinue its membership of the group. The policies at issue included the API's support of a rollback on US regulations to curb methane emissions and its opposition to electric vehicle subsidies.

"The [Total] group acknowledges the API's considerable contribution, for over a century, to the development of our industry," Pouyanné said in a statement. "Nevertheless, as part of our climate ambition made public in 2020, we are committed to ensuring, in a transparent manner, that the industry associations of which we are a member adopt positions and messages that are aligned with those of the group in the fight against climate change."

Pouyanné added that transparency over the alignment of Total's industry membership with its climate goals was necessary to respond to shareholder expectations and was also an "essential guarantee of the credibility of our [climate] strategy".

Oil and gas majors are facing growing pressure to leave trade groups and organisations that promote deregulatory agendas that are odds with their internal climate goals and policies. European gas majors in particular have faced calls to pull out of the API, a group that has regularly opposed federal attempts to introduce more ambitious climate change regulation in the US.

While Total, Shell, and BP have published the results of internal audits of their trade association memberships that detailed where groups' climate policies were misaligned with their internal goals, the latter two groups have so far stopped short of leaving the API.