BP, Total, RWE and others hoover up 8GW of UK offshore wind leases

A host of oil and gas firms have waded into the UK offshore wind market | Credit: BP
A host of oil and gas firms have waded into the UK offshore wind market | Credit: BP
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The Crown Estate calls bids for 8GW of seabed rights 'major vote of confidence in UK's green economy and net zero ambitions'

Oil and gas companies BP and Total are among several firms to hoover up a host of UK seabed leasing contracts, which altogether hold potential to build just under 8GW of new offshore wind capacity, The...

To continue reading...

More on Wind

More news