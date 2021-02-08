BP, Total, RWE and others hoover up 8GW of UK offshore wind leases
The Crown Estate calls bids for 8GW of seabed rights 'major vote of confidence in UK's green economy and net zero ambitions'
Oil and gas companies BP and Total are among several firms to hoover up a host of UK seabed leasing contracts, which altogether hold potential to build just under 8GW of new offshore wind capacity, The...
More news
COP26 President Alok Sharma: 'This year cannot simply be a repeat of the last'
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech arguing need for 'creative ways of conducting our discussions' in order to turn Paris Agreement negotiations into climate action
Amazon scores offshore wind energy deal with Shell and Eneco
Power purchase agreement (PPA) will see tech giant buy more than half the generation capacity of the 759MW Holladske Kust Noord offshore wind farm under construction off the coast of the Netherlands
Ford and Porsche both ramp up multi-billion euro EV investment plans
US motor giant Ford almost doubles its EV investment plans, while Porsche says 80 per cent of its vehicles sold will be electric in 2030, as European EV market accelerates