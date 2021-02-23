Total to supply BT with renewable power under three-year deal

Around half of BT's total annual UK power consumption to be supplied via renewable energy certificates from French oil and gas giant

Total has struck a three-year deal to supply BT with 100 per cent renewable electricity from a mix of sources including solar, wind and hydropower from across the UK, the French oil and gas giant announced today.

The contract, which runs for three years from April 2022, will supply around 3,100 BT Group sites with an estimated 1,124GWh of electricity per year via Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGO) certificates, accounting for around half of BT's total annual UK power consumption, it said.

The deal makes BT the joint-largest private purchaser of electricity in the UK, having recently announced that its network and buildings including offices and shops worldwide are now all powered with 100 per cent renewable sources.

"As an organisation that consumes nearly one per cent of the UK's electricity, it is important for BT to demonstrate its commitment to a green recovery," said Cyril Pourrat, chief procurement officer at BT. "Purchasing 100 per cent renewable electricity from Total sends a strong signal that renewables are important to the UK and today's announcement underpins our commitment to climate action and in becoming a net zero carbon emissions business by 2045."

Both companies have pledged to become net zero businesses by mid-century, with BT having set science-based targets to achieve net zero by 2045, while Total has set a more broad ambition for net zero by 2050.

The oil and gas firm is already one of the UK's largest electricity suppliers, and is seeking to transition towards becoming a "broad-energy company" that integrates fossil fuels energy alongside low carbon power and clean tech solutions.

Dave Cranfield, general manager of Total Gas & Power said the company would "continue to work closely with our UK customers as the demand for renewable electricity grows, and Total will continue to evolve and invest significantly in carbon neutral initiatives over the coming years".

Total one of a growing number of European oil and gas giants to have set its sights on net zero emissions over the past 18 months, with the likes of Shell, BP and Repsol also setting out decarbonisation strategies. However, widespread concerns remain about whether these plans contain sufficient ambition to truly align with the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

Today's announcement also came as rival oil and gas giant Shell announced plans to offer its customers 'carbon neutral' petrochemical lubricants across a range of products for passenger cars, heavy duty diesel engines and industrial applications by offsetting the associated CO2 generated.

The company said it aimed to offset the annual emissions of more than 200 million litres of advanced synthetic lubricants through the move, accounting for around 700,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year. That would roughly equate to taking 340,000 cars of the roads for a year, Shell added.

It follows a flurry of new green announcements from Shell earlier this month to ramp up its investments in green energy as it promised to work towards setting science-aligned net zero goals, although critics have pointed out that the firm still intends to grow its fossil fuel investment in the coming years.

Carlos Maurer, executive vice president for global commercial at Shell, said the announcement marked a key milestone for the firm's lubricants business, and would support the firm's overall 2050 net zero efforts.

"We know our customers are looking for ways to reduce their net carbon footprint, and as the world's leading lubricants supplier we have an important role to play," he said. "That is why I am pleased to announce the largest carbon neutral programme in the lubricants industry, and one that compensates for the full lifecycle emissions of our products. From today, our consumers, commercial drivers and industrial customers can now enjoy the benefits of improved engine performance and better fuel efficiency in a carbon neutral way."