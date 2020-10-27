BP, Eni, Equinor, Shell and Total lodge bid for North Sea CO2 storage pipeline

CO2 captured in Teesside and the Humber would be shuttled and stored under the North Sea | Credit: Endurance Partnership

Four oil and gas majors form alliance with National Grid in bid for government funding for project to transport and store industrial CO2 under the seabed

Five European oil majors are jointly collaborating with National Grid on a major infrastructure plan to transport carbon dioxide captured from heavy industry and bury it under the North Sea, as part of a project they claim holds the potential to almost cut the UK's industrial emissions in half.

BP, Eni, Equinor, Shell and Total and National Grid confirmed yesterday that they had formed a joint alliance and submitted a bid for government funding for a project that will shuttle carbon emissions captured from the Teesside and Humber industrial hubs to the Endurance, a porus rock aquifer beneath the seabed.

The planned offshore pipeline network is key to the success of two major industrial decarbonisation projects being plotted on the UK's east coast - Zero Carbon Humber and Net Zero Teesside - which are aimed at capturing CO2 from local industry and then either finding other industrial uses for the greenhouse gas or storing it under the North Sea.

Both projects, Zero Carbon Humber and Net Zero Teesside, plan to capture and transport 17 million and 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions respectively every year, with commissioning in both cases earmarked for 2026.

"The Northern Endurance Partnership will channel the extensive experience of its members to develop and deliver the offshore transport and storage infrastructure we need to unlock the enormous benefits of deploying CCUS across the Humber and Teesside," said Martin Cook, senior vice president for business development for National Grid Ventures. "We're delighted to start working together with five really world class energy companies to deliver a solution that will play a critical role in decarbonising the UK's largest industrial heartland and protecting tens of thousands of jobs in the process."

The newly-formed Northern Endurance Partnership has been formed following BP and Equinor's successful application to the Oil and Gas Authority to be added to the carbon storage licence for the Endurance, a depleted oil reservoir long managed by National Grid which is viewed as an optimal saline acquifer for carbon storage in the UK.

BP will lead the partnership as operator, however the project will draw on expertise from all players, according to the alliance.

Andy Lane, vice president of carbon capture storage and utilisation (CCUS) at BP and managing director of Net Zero Teesside, said the partnership was a "significant milestone" towards developing the offshore infrastructure required to store carbon dioxide for the projects planned across England's east coast. "The partnership and our joint bid demonstrate industry's willingness to come together and collaborate wherever possible to accelerate making CCUS a reality in the UK, helping to decarbonise the local economy and contributing to the UK's climate goals," he added.

The Northern Endurance Partnership has applied for funding from the second round of the Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge, which was established by the government in late 2019 to support the decarbonisation of the UK's industrial clusters.

Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber both secured funding for feasibility studies from phase one of the £170m pot earlier this year, and last month the partners behind Zero Carbon Humber revealed they had submitted a £75m bid in the second round ot the programme to support land rights, development consents, onshore pipeline infrastructure for CO2 and hydrogen and front-end engineering design.

Senior vice president for low carbon solutions at Equinor. Grete Tveit, said carbon capture and storage was a "crucial technology" for achieving the climate goals in the Paris Agreement. "We believe that with our partners in the Humber, Teesside and the Northern Endurance Partnership we can deliver deep decarbonisation of these major UK industrial clusters using CCUS and hydrogen, safeguarding jobs and helping develop world-leading low carbon expertise that can play a leading role in the UK's journey to net zero by 2050," she said.