New consumer EV association launches as forecourt operators accelerate charger roll out

Rolling out the required infrastructure for the whole population to shift to EVs is among the biggest challenges of the net zero transition

The Electric Vehicle Association is open to anyone currently driving or intending to drive an EV, with membership costing £20 a year

As the UK's Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution accelerates in advance of the ban on sales of new internal combustion engine vehicles from 2030, EV drivers can now join a new membership body aimed at supporting the rollout of zero emission cars and amplifying their voices.

Launching today, the Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) will also work to provide up-to-date information about EVs and smart charging technologies, keeping abreast of technological developments and policy shifts, while promoting the health and environmental benefits of non-polluting vehicles.

Membership is open to current, new, and prospective drivers of EVs and costs £20 a year.

"With numbers of electric cars steadily increasing despite the economic challenges of lockdown, and the 2030 phase out date for all new sales of petrol and diesel cars fresh in people's minds, EVA England acts as a support mechanism for both current and prospective electric car drivers," said Gill Nowell, a director at EVA England.

"We launched our new website in February and have been delighted by the number of membership enquiries already received from drivers who are keen to join the EVA England community."

EVA England members will receive an exclusive membership pack, a charging etiquette guide, and access to further guides and support, with plans to organise events and offer a range of discounted services and products through the years ahead, Nowell added. A starting benefit means all new members will receive £50 off any electric home charger on the Rightcharge website, a free service helping match EV drivers with the most appropriate chargers and tariffs.

"Rightcharge is delighted to see EVA England open its doors to members," said Charlie Cook, Rightcharge founder. "We're very excited to offer a chargepoint discount to all EVA England members in order to celebrate the launch, and a special moment in EV history."

Another area of work for the group will be surveying members in order to help inform policymakers on the needs and preferences of EV drivers, the body added. It is currently surveying EV drivers on the UK Government Consumer Experience of Public Charging Consultation, aiming to ensure that EV charging infrastructure is widespread, reliable, safe and user-friendly, across all driver groups.

Efforts to advance the massive infrastructure rollout required for electric vehicles to replace their fossil fuel counterparts also received a boost this week, as forecourt operator MFG announced plans to invest £400m in the technology through the next 10 years.

The funding will pay for around 3,000 ultra-rapid 150kW and 350kW EV chargers to be installed at around 500 sites by the end of 2030, MFG said. It then aims to have completed a full EV rollout to all locations in its network by 2035.

Ultra-Rapid 150kW EV Chargers can add 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes, and MFG will have the capability to increase charging speeds to 350kW as the battery technology becomes more widely available, the firm said. This technology will result in similar refuelling times to fossil fuels, it added.

The developments reflect the rapid acceleration in EV adoption in the UK. Battery EVs accounted for 6.6 per cent of all new car registrations in the UK in 2020, up from 1.6 per cent in 2019. However, there are still around 38 million licensed combustion engine vehicles on UK roads today, and enabling consumers to replace these with fully electric vehicles requires enormous private and public investment in essential new infrastructure.