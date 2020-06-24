TfL
Bosch teams up with TfL to spark green transport ideas
Move comes as TfL launches new plan to support greener freight deliveries in London
London transport plan signals 'unprecedented' clean transport focus for capital
Mayor of London confirms strategy for next two decades towards ambition for transport in UK capital to be zero emission by 2050
TfL to spend £18m on preparing London for new electric black cabs
Upgrade of capital's power grids will enable energy companies to install 300 fast-charging stations by 2020