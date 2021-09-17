Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

All new Transport for London (TfL) buses in London will now be zero-emission, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced ahead today's Zero-emission Bus Summit at City Hall.

TfL already operates an expanding fleet of hydrogen fuel cell and electric buses, but it will now move to deploy zero emission buses as standard. City Hall sees the increased use of public transport as a fundamental part of tackling the twin emergencies of toxic air pollution and climate change, and hopes further investment in zero emission buses can provide a major boost to the capital's plans to achieve net zero emission status.

"In the year of COP26 and after setting out my ambition for London to be net zero by 2030, I'm committed to do all I can to help clean up the transport network and reduce its emissions," Khan said.

"London's toxic air is a shameful health crisis which is causing premature deaths and stunting the growth of children's lungs. Today, as part of our work to tackle both the harmful emissions we breathe and the climate emergency, I am proud to announce that London will no longer procure new diesel or hybrid buses and will only procure zero-emission buses. "

TfL has already invested significantly in the zero-emission bus industry, with 950 zero-emission buses on the road or on order. The body has also pulled forward a commitment to deliver a 100 per cent zero-emission bus fleet in London by three years, from 2037 to 2034.

"Today's announcement builds on the progress we've already made tackling toxic air pollution," Khan said. "I've worked hard to ensure TfL's entire bus fleet across now meets the ULEZ standards, this includes 550 zero-emission buses. We need to act now and accelerate the transition to a greener future, with cleaner air for all."

The announcement comes on the day the Mayor hosts the Zero-emission Bus Summit. Organised by the Campaign for Better Transport and TfL, it will see representatives from central and local government, bus operators, manufacturers, and wider stakeholders meet at City Hall to explore how to accelerate the uptake of zero-emission buses across the UK.

London makes up between a third and a half of all new bus orders in the UK in any given year and the hope is TfL's new purchasing policy can help further accelerate the fledgling zero emission bus industry. Increasing the number of zero emission buses in the capital will support 3,000 jobs across the UK, such as at the Alexander Dennis (ADL) factories in Scarborough and Falkirk, Switch Mobility near Leeds and Wrightbus in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, TfL said.

In related news, North East-based transport operators Go North East and Co-Wheels have this week announced the launch of a dynamic new flexible mobility solution bringing together both car and bus travel. The 'Flexility' smartcard-based season ticket enables passengers to use a bus for regular journeys and still have access to a car when needed through a car club. The firms said the new system would make "sustainable lifestyles even easier".

Martijn Gilbert, managing director of Go North East, said: "We need to be open-minded to finding and embracing creative new solutions to society's mobility needs. Supporting our work to improve bus services with a flexible blended solution that includes an affordable car option for the occasional, more bespoke, journeys that are sometimes less easy by public transport will help enable more car-free lifestyles."

The car club offer sits on top of the existing Go North East bus season ticket, providing a smartcard that includes free car club membership, £30 driving credit, and no monthly subscription fees.