Mayor of London unveils plans for 100 new ultra-rapid EV charge points

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is set to unveil plans for 100 new ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charge points across London with the aim for all the new sites to be operational by the end of 2023.

The Mayor is due to announce the new plans this evening in a speech at the Evening Standard's 'Plug It In' event at the Design Museum where he will reiterate his vision for London to become a leader in the global EV revolution.

Khan will announce that City Hall has identified sites on the Transport for London Road Network which can be used for the 100 new charge points, including locations on busy roads and sites that are particularly suitable for business fkeets, emergency services vehicles, and taxis.

The first 25 of the new chargers are due to be put out to tender on 30 November, and 75 more will follow by the end of April next year, with the aim of all 100 sites being operational by the end of 2023.

Following the installation of the new charge points, London will have more than 11,000 public charge points, of which 820 are rapid or ultra-rapid.

The Mayor's Office said London now has the most rapid charge points by volume and share of any European city, with there being one charge point for every four registered EVs in London compared with the national average of one charge point for every 12 EVs.

In his speech Khan, will stress the crucial role of ultra-rapid charge points, which can deliver a full charge within 20 to 30 minutes, in supporting the transition to EVs.

"I'm in no doubt that the shift to electric vehicles is imperative to cleaning up our air and bringing down harmful emissions," he will say. "As a city, we've travelled an impressive distance in a relatively short period of time in terms of rolling out the necessary infrastructure and encouraging the uptake of electric vehicles. But the gravity of the threats we face from the climate crisis and toxic air pollution demand that we now redouble our efforts and go even further, even faster."

He will also set out how the capital's EV charge point roll out will continue to accelerate. "It's vital we don't take our foot off the pedal now and lose momentum," he will say. "That's why my administration has published its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy and set a target of quadrupling - at a minimum - the number of public charge points in London by 2030. Freeing up public land to deliver more charging points, and charging hubs, will be crucial to hitting and, hopefully, exceeding this target. And so to that end, I'm pleased to announce that next Wednesday TfL will be putting 25 of its sites out to tender for charge point operators."

In addition, the Mayor will also highlight how the switch to EVs can help create jobs across UK supply chains and associated industries. Citing the process of electrifying London's bus fleet by 2030 as an example, Khan explained how the city's plans are driving substantial bus orders in manufacturing locations such as Ballymena, Scarborough, Falkirk, and Yorkshire, representing a gross investment into bus manufacturing of £4bn and supporting 3,000 jobs.