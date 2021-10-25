'A landmark day for our city': Expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone comes into force in London

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) now covers the vast majority of city's central area, after the expanded emissions charging measure came into force this morning in a bid to further reduce polluting traffic in the capital.

The area now covered by the ULEZ extends from central London up to but not including the North Circular (A406) and South Circular (A205) roads, covering around a quarter of the city and the homes of 3.8 million people, according to the Mayor of London's office.

The ULEZ, originally introduced in 2019 when it covered the same area as the Congestion Charge, requires vehicles that drive through the zone to meet stipulated emissions standards or pay a £12.50 daily charge.

The expansion of the ULEZ comes in addition to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's introduction of tighter Low Emission Zone (LEZ) standards across the wider London area back in March. Together, the LEZ and ULEZ measures are expected to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from road transport by 30 per cent across London in 2021, in addition to supporting the Mayor's target to make London a net zero city by 2030, he said.

"This is a landmark day for our city," said Khan. "In central London, the ULEZ has already helped cut toxic roadside nitrogen dioxide pollution by nearly half and led to reductions that are five times greater than the national average. But pollution isn't just a central London problem, which is why expanding the ULEZ today will benefit Londoners across the whole of the city and is a crucial step in London's green recovery from this pandemic. This is also about social justice - we know pollution hits the poorest Londoners, who are least likely to own a car, the hardest, which is why I'm doing everything I can to improve air quality and protect the health of all Londoners."

Following the ULEZ expansion and introduction of tougher LEZ standards, 92 per cent of roads in London are expected to meet legal limits for NO2 pollution in 2021, reducing the number of people exposed to illegal levels of pollution, according to the Mayor's Office. City Hall also confirmed that additional measures would be taken to ensure London meets other legal air pollution limits by 2025 at the latest.

In addition to using the ULEZ charge to incentivise drivers to switch to less polluting modes of transport, the Mayor has provided £61m in funding for small businesses, charities operating minibuses, and low-income and disabled London residents to incentivise them to scrap polluting vehicles, which should help remove an estimated 12,000 polluting vehicles from London's roads.

According to City Hall, 87 per cent of vehicles travelling in the zone already meet ULEZ standards, more than double the 39 per cent from when the expansion was first announced in February 2017. The city centre also saw a 44 per cent reduction in roadside nitrogen dioxide concentrations before the pandemic compared to levels in February 2017.

Alex Williams, Transport for London's (TfL) director of city planning, urged London drivers who do not meet the ULEZ standards to consider walking, cycling or using public transport where possible.

"London's toxic air is a crisis that requires bold action right now," he said. "The expanded Ultra Low Emission Zone is vital if we are to help prevent more premature deaths and serious health conditions, as well as tackle the pressing issue of the climate emergency."