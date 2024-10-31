'A clear win-win': TfL looks for partner to build solar farms to power Tube network

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Transport for London
Image:

Credit: Transport for London

Plans to power tube using solar power part of transport operator's plan to transition to 100 per cent renewables by 2030

Transport for London (TfL) has announced it is looking for a delivery partner that can invest in and set up solar farms to help power the London Underground network. Launching the competitive tender...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Green groups urge new Water Commission to seize 'golden opportunity' for industry reset

Study: Is UK meat and dairy consumption falling fast enough to meet climate goals?

Most read
01

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government confirms plans for Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

30 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Budget 2024: All the green announcements at a glance

30 October 2024 • 12 min read
04

'Giving with one hand and taking away with the other': Green economy reacts to Labour's first Budget

30 October 2024 • 18 min read
05

Budget: Reeves reforms fiscal rules to unlock green investment surge

30 October 2024 • 9 min read

More on Solar

Solar Sharing: Octopus Energy launches initiative to allow customers to donate excess solar power
Solar

Solar Sharing: Octopus Energy launches initiative to allow customers to donate excess solar power

Energy provider partners with National Energy Action to support those in fuel poverty with new solar sharing solution

Amber Rolt
clock 24 October 2024 • 2 min read
Yorkshire's largest solar farm to provide OVO Energy with enough power for 20,000 homes
Solar

Yorkshire's largest solar farm to provide OVO Energy with enough power for 20,000 homes

New solar farm developed by Atrato Onsite Energy will supply OVO Energy with 49GWh of clean energy annually as part of three-year offtake agreement

Amber Rolt
clock 24 October 2024 • 3 min read
London Stadium goes for gold with £4.35m solar roof project
Solar

London Stadium goes for gold with £4.35m solar roof project

The London 2012 Olympics stadium and home to West Ham United is set to gain 6,500 square metres of solar panels on its roof

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 October 2024 • 3 min read