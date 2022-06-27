TfL opens bidding to power London Tube network with renewable electricity

The London Tube network is one of the UK's biggest electricity consumers | Credit: iStock

Transport for London (TfL) has launched its first tender for a power purchase agreement (PPA) as part of its overarching plan to ensure the UK capital's Tube network is powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced this morning.

The first tender aims to purchase approximately 10 per cent of TfL's required electricity from existing renewable energy sources and new-build assets, according to City Hall, which unveiled the details to coincide with the start of London Climate Action week today.

TfL is one of the largest consumers of electricity in the UK, with a requirement for up to 1.6TWh per year - equivalent to the electricity consumed by around 420,000 homes, or 12 per cent of houses across London.

The new tender is designed to guarantee the power contracted to supply the London Underground network and TfL's operations comes from renewable sources, while also helping boost market demand for fresh wind and solar farms in the UK, the Mayor of London's Office said.

Lilli Matson, chief safety, health, and environment officer at TfL, said PPA deals resulting from the tender would also "support the wider UK economy by creating green jobs in construction and operation".

"As one of the largest electricity consumers in the UK, we are absolutely committed to doing what we can to decarbonise London through clean, renewable energy," she added.

The move is designed to support the Mayor's aim for London to achieve net zero emissions by the end of the decade.

It came as Khan also today announced that London has signed the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, a global agreement to phase-out fossil fuels production and accelerate a fair and just transition to clean energy infrastructure.

London joined other existing city and regional government signatories in backing the Treaty, including UK local authorities in Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, Lambeth, and Edinburgh.

"The main cause of the climate emergency is fossil fuels so I'm calling on cities around the world to follow London's lead and to commit to phasing out their use," said Khan. "The cost of inaction to our economies, livelihoods, the environment and the health of Londoners is far greater than the cost of transitioning to net zero - and we simply don't have time to waste.

"This first step to powering the Tube network and TfL's wider operations with 100 per cent renewable source electricity is another crucial part of reducing carbon emissions and building a better, greener London for everyone."