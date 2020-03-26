sustainability strategy
Advertising industry joins climate fight with launch of twin working groups
The groups will produce a report on the industry's current carbon footprint, among other actions
Ceres launches corporate alliance to accelerate electric vehicle transition
Alliance brings together Amazon, DHL, and others in a bid to drive development of electric vehicle market
AstraZeneca promises to get to net zero 10 years ahead of schedule
$1bn 'Ambition Zero Carbon' aims for zero carbon emissions across global operations by 2025, and ensure entire value chain is carbon negative by 2030
Bank of America becomes carbon neutral one year ahead of schedule
The US investment giant has switched to 100 per cent renewable electricity, cut emissions and bought offsets
Lloyds pledges to halve emissions from projects it finances by 2030
The UK lender's pledge builds on previous commitments not to finance new coal-fired power stations or Arctic oil and gas exploration
Renewable pivots pay off as Ørsted and Neste top global sustainability rankings
Nordic firms again dominated the top spots in Corporate Knights' 16th annual list of the world's most sustainable corporations, unveiled at Davos this morning
PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations
Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity
Etihad aims for the skies with 2050 net zero goal
Etihad promises to halve its 2019 net emission level by 2035 and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday
Dell debuts new resource efficiency and climate goals
Technology company announces new sustainability goals for 2030, covering recycling, carbon emissions, and workforce equality
F1 revs up plan to reach net zero by 2030 finish line
F1's first sustainability strategy aims to cut emissions across its cars, on-track activity, and associated events
Heineken switches plastic rings for compostable cardboard
£22m investment in multipack packaging will see the firm replace 517 tonnes of plastic annually by the end of 2021, saving the equivalent of 94 million plastic bags
Marston's launches hotel room crack down on single-use plastic
Brewery and hotel operator pledges to eliminate single-use plastic bottles and cups from its 60 inns by the end of 2019
Insuring against disaster: Zurich announces raft of sustainability pledges
'As one of the world's leading insurers we see first-hand the devastation natural disasters inflict on people and communities'
Dressed for success: Ralph Lauren tailors new season of sustainability promises
Pledges include commitments to set science-based greenhouse gas reduction targets and ensure all key materials are sustainably sourced
Target sets sights on new renewable energy goal
US retail giant commits to sourcing all its electricity from renewable sources by 2030
Kellogg Company serves up new sustainability ambitions
Cereal giant has pledged to support a million smallholders by 2030, while continuing work towards its waste, energy, and GHG goals
BT energy efficiency cost savings near £300m
Telecommunications giant reveals it is closing in on 100 per cent renewable power goal, as progress towards net zero carbon goal continues
Plan A chief Mike Barry to step down from M&S
Pioneer who has spearheaded M&S's market-leading sustainability strategy for 12 years will leave the company on 30 June
Brewery repairs stall Carlsberg UK's progress on carbon cuts
Repairs to equipment following fatality at Northampton brewery in 2016 force reliance on diesel generators, driving up relative emissions
Pernod Ricard targets science-based CO2 cuts under new 2030 goals
Drinks giant toasts broad array of 2030 green goals
Cutting up rough: Lessons for all sustainability execs from the shop floor
The lessons come thick and fast for sustainability executives from our recent investigation into the failings of fast fashion
Anthesis continues expansion drive with Lavola merger
Sustainability consultancies announce merger that will add 200 employees across Spain to Anthesis payroll
Sustainability swoop: Anthesis Group acquires consultancy GoodBrand
Global sustainability specialist Anthesis announces addition of GoodBrand to its growing operation