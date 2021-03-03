Sweet smell of CCS: Coty and LanzaTech announce plan to infuse perfumes with captured carbon

Coty has announced that it will use ethanol made from captured carbon emissions in it perfume products

The scent of captured carbon emissions are set to add a distinctive edge to perfumes produced by one of the world's biggest beauty companies, after Coty Inc today announced it plans to introduce sustainable ethanol made from greenhouse gases into its fragrance products.

The US firm said today it will partner with carbon capture and biofuel specialist LanzaTech to develop the new product. Under the partnership, the clean tech company will capture industrial emissions, such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide produced in steel manufacturing, and process the waste gases to make ethanol. Coty will then incorporate this ethanol into its fragrance manufacturing process, aiming to have the majority of its fragrance portfolio using ethanol sourced from carbon capture facilities by 2023.

"Ethanol is the number one ingredient purchased for the fragrance category and over time this partnership with LanzaTech will significantly reduce the environmental impact of our products," explained Sue Y Nabi, chief executive officer at Coty. "It's not only the right thing to do, but it makes commercial sense too - with today's consumer rightly demanding that their favourite brands share their commitment to sustainability."

Ethanol is a core ingredient in fragrance products, helping disperse the perfume's scent. Currently, Coty sources its ethanol from a range of raw materials, including sugar cane and beet, which require land, water, and fertilizers to produce. By using ethanol produced from captured gases, the firm expects to slash its water consumption and curb its demand for agricultural land, achieving a significantly overall reduction in its environmental impact.

Blending industrial emissions into perfume products will also prevent them accumulating in the atmosphere as greenhouse gases and contributing to the climate crisis, the companies said.

"Addressing our climate challenge requires collaboration across multiple sectors," said LanzaTech chief executive officer Jennifer Holmgren. "Single use carbon must be a thing of the past and this project exemplifies our vision of a CarbonSmart future where consumers are able to choose products made from recycled carbon."

The use of sustainable ethanol is the latest ingredient in Coty's broader sustainability strategy, named "Beauty That Lasts", which commits the firm to achieving a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.