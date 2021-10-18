Stonehaven expands sustainability services with Robertsbridge acquisition

Stonehaven has acquired leading sustainability advisory firm Robertsbridge as part of the advocacy-focused consultancy's plans to broaden its sustainability services, the companies today announced.

The deal, financial details for which were not disclosed, marks Stonehaven's first acquisition. It will see the company gain advisors and clients around the world, including a number of leading brands.

Robertsbridge works with companies across the globe to help them adapt to the shifting policy and regulatory frameworks that are resulting from the climate crisis. It has also acted as a mediator between businesses and activists.

The two firms have previously worked together on sustainability strategies in the aviation, forestry, and energy sectors and now expect to be in a strengthened position to help clients face climate and nature-related challenges, Robertsbridge said in a statement.

"Robertsbridge has an unrivalled reputation for guiding corporates through complex sustainability issues and is joining Stonehaven at an exciting period of growth for the business," said Peter Lyburn, founder and CEO of Stonehaven.

"By combining their expertise with Stonehaven's unique data-driven advice and advocacy support, we can help corporates around the world navigate the ESG agenda, make a positive impact on the world and be successful too.

"We have built a firm of advisers on a foundation of unique data modelling of the political economy, that can find new advantage for businesses. As a result our clients can make a positive impact on the world and become more successful too."

Robertsbridge will retain its name and existing portfolio of clients and will bring former vice president of corporate responsibility for clothing company PVH Ben Eavis in to its management team as managing director, alongside chairman and co-founder Brendan May. Eavis has worked as a consultant at Robertsbridge since 2019 and has previously held sustainability roles with PepsiCo, Sainsbury's, and Burberry, among others.

Commenting on the news, May said: "This tie up marks a new phase of the Robertsbridge journey. I'm incredibly proud of all we have achieved over the last 11 years. Now, with Stonehaven's world class research and data analytics we're uniquely placed to be able to help clients tackle the growing challenges that lie ahead.

"The ESG agenda is now a central pillar of all business decision-making, mitigating risk and identifying the competitive conditions for commercial success in a world in which sustainability has firmly established itself as inseparable from business strategy."