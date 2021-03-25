Tesco launches 'climate manifesto' promising sweeping action to accelerate net zero transition

Priorities include cutting energy emissions and supporting the transition to electric transport, as Tesco aims for net zero emissions by 2035

Supermarket giant Tesco yesterday set out a new climate change "manifesto" outlining five key areas of action where it calculates it can make the biggest contribution to tackling the world's multiple environmental crises.

The manifesto lays out the retailer's vision for a low-carbon future and the actions it will take to get there, ahead of the crucial COP26 UN Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year.

The manifesto lists the British firm's priorities as cutting absolute emissions from energy, supporting the UK's transition to electric transport, tackling food waste, supporting the sustainable production of food, and helping customers eat healthy, sustainable diets.

As such, the manifesto builds on a series of ambitious climate targets adopted by the firm, which last year moved its net zero emissions goal forward by 15 years to 2035 in a bid to bring it into line with a 1.5C warming trajectory.

The firm also confirmed its 2020 emissions were 50 per cent lower than 2015, easily beating its 1.5C-aligned science-based target of a 35 per cent cut, putting the reductions down to a combination of efficiency improvements and low-carbon innovation.

The company set out its latest plans at yesterday's Grocer Conference, where CEO Ken Murphy used his position as 'net zero keynote speaker' to stress the importance of both efficiency improvements and cutting-edge innovation if the retailer - and the wider industry - is to meet its climate change targets.

"In this critical decade for tackling climate change, it's vital we challenge ourselves to be more ambitious in our aims and accelerate progress against them," Murphy said.

"No one business can tackle these challenges alone. We must take collective action as a food industry to drive the transformational changes necessary to meet the UK's climate commitments," he added.

Other goals being pursued by the retail chain include switching to renewable energy across all its operations by 2030, partnering with renewable energy investors to launch new renewable power generation projects including creating new offsite UK solar and wind farms, and switching to a fully electric delivery fleet by 2028. The firms is also rolling out 2,400 charging points for its customers across 600 stores, which it claims will - once completed - boost the UK's electric charging network by 14 per cent.

In addition, the retailer is working with suppliers to trial and scale technologies targeting the biggest causes of agriculture emissions, such as low carbon fertiliser, methane-reducing feed, and alternative feeds such as insect protein.