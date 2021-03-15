Anthesis targets three gigatonne cut in clients' CO2 after securing funding injection

Sustainability consultancy has worked with corporates including Tesco and Target to develop sustainability and carbon reduction strategies

Anthesis has secured an undisclosed "multi-million pound" investment from Palatine Private Equity, which the sustainability specialist said would help propel a fresh wave of its work to reduce clients' carbon emissions by a total of more than three gigatonnes by 2030.

The striking decarbonisation ambition, announced on Friday, is equivalent to over half the annual total of US carbon dioxide emissions. It is based on the current number of clients Anthesis is working with to set Science-based Targets, develop net zero strategies, and implement large-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction programs, the British firm explained.

Established in 2013 as a sustainability consultancy, Anthesis has since worked with multinational giants including Cisco, Tesco, The North Face, and Target to help develop carbon reduction strategies. It also supports early-stage companies through its Anthesis Ventures arm, and recently achieved B-Corp accreditation for its environmental performance and transparency.

The firm has more than 600 consultants working in 40 countries and has offices from Finland to Colombia and Andorra to the Philippines.

"We have 10 years to effect change," said Anthesis CEO Stuart McLachlan. "Our market is now awake to the reality of climate impact and the need for unsustainable brands and organisational models to transform. Anthesis is positioned in the middle of these commercial and sustainable performance drivers. We are constantly looking at how we can scale our impact by helping our clients navigate through these constraints, risks, and opportunities. Palatine understands that the way business repositions their brands and operations to become a force for good will determine future performance."