New report reveals two thirds of firms see sustainability as key to corporate strategy

Autodesk commissioned study finds that over three quarters businesses believe embracing sustainability measures gives them a strategic edge

Firms across Northern Europe are embracing sustainability as a fundamental part of their long-term business strategy, a new report released today by design software giant Autodesk has revealed.

Combining quantitative interviews of 600 business decision makers with 24 qualitative interviews with sustainability leaders in the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries, the report finds that almost two-thirds cite sustainability as a key part of their leadership's remit and the company's long-term goals.

Furthermore, 38 per cent of projects have sustainability as a core driver, the report found, while 83 per cent of surveyed firms have a dedicated sustainability team.

Manufacturing and construction businesses were found to benefit particularly from integrating sustainability concerns into their business practices. Seventy per cent of construction firms cited a better use of resources and less waste as a benefit of doing so, a figure that rose to 73 per cent in the context of manufacturing. Both sectors also registered benefits in terms of reduced energy consumption, with around two-thirds of firms describing this in construction terms, and three-quarters in manufacturing.

The research also identified the reasons firms were prioritising sustainability related issues, with customer retention cited as the most important factor, highlighted by 86 per cent of firms, followed by meeting customer expectations, cited by 84 per cent.

Employee expectations were the second main driver for firms to embrace sustainability measures, with the issue mentioned by 63 per cent of respondents, followed by pressure from the supply chain and partners and company leadership, both at 61 per cent. Investors came lowest overall at 45 per cent but were more important for the UK and Ireland, at 57 per cent.

Encompassing the UK and Ireland, Nordics, and Benelux regions, the research also explored the new areas of digital sustainability being pursued in the path towards net zero emissions. It found almost three-quarters of firms are investing in technology and software to improve sustainability outcomes, and more than half expect this investment to increase.

However, while the benefits of sustainability are clear, firms still face challenges in implementing sustainability strategies, the research finds, with a third citing challenges accessing skills and training and 39 per cent pointing to a lack of financial resources.

"It's clear these companies are on the right path to sustainability, but there's a need for greater measurement between financial investment and ROI in other forms," said Autodesk EMEA Director Mike Pettinella. "Benefits such as a greater competitive advantage, employee retention and savings made through lower energy usage and less wasted materials all add up to support the bottom line."

"The critical next step is sharing learnings and best practices between industries to meet carbon neutral goals in the next decade and beyond," Pettinella concluded.