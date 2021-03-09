'Positive Beauty': Unilever to protect a million and a half hectares of natural habitat as part of new sustainability strategy

Unilever has unveiled its latest raft of environmental and social commitments in a new sustainability strategy named Positive Beauty

The pledge builds on the firm's extensive array of existing climate commitments, including to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2039 and to deliver a deforestation-free supply chain within the next two years

Unilever has committed to protect and regenerate a million and a half hectares of land, forests, and oceans by 2030, as part of a sweeping new strategy named Positive Beauty.

The commitment builds on the firm's investment in a €1bn climate and nature fund, announced last summer, which aims to address a range of environmental issues including water preservation, landscape restoration, reforestation, and wildlife protection.

The latest commitment - which aims to safeguard an extent of natural habitat equivalent to the land needed to grow all the renewable ingredients in Unilever's beauty and personal care products - forms part of the firm's newly launched Positive Beauty strategy, which will also see it remove the word "normal" from its packaging and advertising, and reformulate some of its product and packaging ranges to use more natural and biodegradable ingredients.

The strategy was shaped by a survey of consumer attitudes conducted by the firm, which found that just over half of people now pay attention to a company's stance on social and environmental issues before deciding whether to buy their products.

"With more consumers than ever rewarding brands which take action on the social and environmental issues they care about, we believe that Positive Beauty will make us a stronger, and more successful business," said Suny Jain, president of beauty and personal care at the consumer goods giant.