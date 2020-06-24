soy
Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns
UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds
IPCC on land use: What do the latest warnings mean for businesses?
The headlines have been filled today with stark warnings from scientists about the state of the world's land masses - how will this impact the business community?
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Soy Bonds: Financial facility eyes $1bn support for sustainable soy farming in Brazil
Financial facility is 'world's first' focused on investing in responsible soy farming on underutilised land in Brazil
Carbon capture and feedstock: Drax unveils project to turn CO2 into animal feed
Pilot project from Drax and Deep Branch Biotechnology aims to find sustainable alternatives to soy and fishmeal
'Neglected risk': Why the US-China trade war is leaving firms vulnerable to soy risk
China's growing demand for soy is leaving billions of dollars of investments exposed to deforestation risks, CDP report finds
Co-Op plants sustainable soy pledge
Retailer becomes latest firm to announce 100 per cent sustainable soy goal
Aldi beefs up soy sourcing policy
Supermarket says all soy in its supply chain will be sustainably sourced by 2025
China food giant backs tougher action on soy deforestation
Chairman of COFCO Corporation, China's largest food processor, announces support for tougher restrictions on trading soy grown on deforested land
Can Champagne help us think bigger on sustainability?
With reports of commodity-driven deforestation accelerating, sustainability in countries like Brazil and Indonesia needs a regional approach similar to that enjoyed by gourmet brands like Champagne
Lidl pledges to make entire soy supply 'sustainable'
Company becomes first supermarket in the UK to purchase green credits for its entire soy footprint
New soy financing initiative aims to beef up protection for Cerrado forests
Bunge, Banco Santander Brasil, and The Nature Conservancy join forces to launch new programme designed to help curb Brazilian deforestation
Tesco unveils zero deforestation soy goals
Supermarket giant pledges to transition to sourcing soy from verified zero deforestation areas by 2025 as part of new strategy