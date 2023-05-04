Deforestation free soy initiative delivers 42,000 tonnes in first year

A responsible commodities programme backed by Tesco, Sainsbury's, and Waitrose which offers financial incentives to farmers who commit to embracing sustainable approaches to soy cultivation has announced it delivered 42,400 tonnes of 'deforestation-free soy' from farms in Brazil in its first year.

The Responsible Commodities Facility's (RCF) first programme - known as 'Cerrado Programme 1' - has been calculated as part of the facility's first annual report which it released today.

The report shows that the programme resulted in 8,541 hectares (ha) of native vegetation being conserved, of which it said 2,145 ha is in excess of the legal reserve requirement. During the period the conserved land sequestered 2.9 MtCO2 of carbon stocks in native vegetation and resulted in zero land use change emissions.

The participating landowners committed to forgo their right to legally convert the remaining vegetation in their farms - in excess of legal minimum requirements - and pledged to adhere to other social and environmental requirements in order to take part in the programme.

Thirty-two farms participated in total, which were then able to benefit low interest loans and the $11m invested by Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose following the announcement of the facility last year.

At the end of the first year of the four-year programme RCF said 100 per cent of the funds which were invested were distributed to eligible farmers who were selected on multiple criteria, including their location and deforestation risk, area of excess legal reserve, and credit history.

None of the participating farmers were found to have deforested or converted natural vegetation as well as successfully harvesting their soy crop.

Pedro Moura Costa, director of sustainable investment management at RCF, said he was pleased with the results of the scheme. "Now, we need to rapidly scale-up to deliver greater environmental protection to the Cerrado, which is under increasing pressure due to additional legislation being placed elsewhere in Brazil," he added. "International soy buyers want DCF soy in their supply chains, and this mechanism can deliver that at scale."

Ken Murphy, chief executive officer of Tesco Group, said the supermarket's investment into the programme reflects its commitment that by 2025 it will only source soy from areas which are verified as deforestation-free.

"To help us meet this goal its vital we provide practical, financial support to farmers in Brazil which are committed to the production of zero deforestation soy and the conservation of native vegetation," he added.

"This initiative highlights the need for the whole food industry to come together and support the protection of critical ecosystems like the Cerrado. We urge more businesses and organisations to join us in providing funding for the RCF, to aid its roll-out in future years."

The Cerrado Programme 1 is now rolling into the second year of the four-year programme that the investors have committed to.

The environmental obligations and impacts of the programme were monitored by teams at RCF creators' Sustainable Investment Management (SIM) and BVRio as well as being independently verified by Earth Daily Agro.

The RCF Environmental Committee then reviewed the different methodologies used for impact quantification and monitoring reports. It said the committee comprises of The Nature Conservancy, Conservation International, WWF Brazil, UN Environment, IPAM, Proforest, and BVRio, which provides the secretariat.

RCF explained that its initiative has been financed by a "first of its kind" approach, which included dollar-denominated green bonds or CRAs - Certificates of Receivables from the Agribusiness which are registered in the Vienne Bourse.

The news came on the same day as environmental law group ClientEarth announced it is to pursue legal action against US agribusiness giant Cargill alleging it has failed to undertake adequate due diligence across its soy supply chain. In response, Cargill insisted it has requisite controls and policies in place to prevent products entering its supply chain that have any links to environmental or human rights issues.

