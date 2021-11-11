Major UK food companies and retailers commit to ending deforestation in soy supply chain

Nearly 30 major businesses have committed to cutting deforestation and habitat destruction from UK soy supply chains by 2025.

This week, 27 major food retailers and companies, including the biggest UK supermarkets and leading food companies, such as Nestle UK and Ireland, Nando's, and McDonalds UK and Ireland, signed the UK Soy Manifesto.

The Manifesto commits the companies to ensuring no soy arriving in the UK is responsible for the destruction of ecosystems after January 2020 and incorporating the commitment into contracts with suppliers.

The signatories are responsible for nearly two million tonnes of soy purchases a year, more than half of the UK's total soy consumption. Soy production has been widely blamed for fuelling deforestation as land is converted to grow soybean crops, most of which is used in animal feed. Among the signatories are leading meat producers, such as Avara Foods, Cranswick, and Pilgrim's UK.

Ken Murphy, CEO of Tesco, hailed the manifesto as a step forward for efforts to tackle deforestation in agricultural supply chains. "The conversion of forests and other ecosystems for agricultural production - including the production of soy - is a major contributor to climate change, as well as driving biodiversity loss," he said. "Soy is the single most impactful forest-risk commodity in Tesco's supply chain. Which is why we've already made a commitment that by 2025 we will only source soy from whole areas verified as deforestation-free. But we can't solve this issue on our own.

"The launch of the UK Soy Manifesto is a critical milestone for our industry, bringing together brands, retailers, food service companies and livestock producers operating in the UK, and setting out a clear commitment for all physical shipments of soy to the UK to be deforestation and conversion free by 2025."

The initiative was also welcomed by Tanya Steele, WWF's chief executive, said the manifesto "presents the chance for a real change and all soy users should commit to it". "We won't forget those who failed to step up to protect our planet," she added.

However, the new UK Soy Manifesto faced accusations of "greenwashing" with green groups alleging that it overlooks previously unmet targets. Anna Jones, head of food and forests at Greenpeace UK, said: "This manifesto is greenwash. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and others promised to end deforestation in their supply chains by 2020 and they failed; now they're moving the goalposts five years down the line."

Greenpeace also noted that the manifesto includes a cut-off date of January 2020, meaning that companies will still buy soy from land deforested before that date, which could undermine previous commitments to not use land deforested after 2008 for soy production, such as the Amazon Soya Moratorium.

"In reality this manifesto will do nothing to tackle the drivers of deforestation as it's only concerned with UK supply," Jones said. "Supermarkets will continue to buy from forest destroyers as long as the bad stuff is sent elsewhere - it's just shifting the problem, not helping to solve it. To actually have an impact, retailers must drop forest destroyers from their supply chains and dramatically reduce the volume of factory farmed meat and dairy they sell. Until then, vital forests and savannas like the Amazon and Cerrado in Brazil will continue to go up in smoke to make way for cattle and animal feed soya - endangering Indigenous communities, wildlife, nature and the climate."

Her comments were echoed by Robin Willoughby,director of Mighty Earth UK, who expressed concern that pushing back the supermarket's deforestation target from 2020 to 2025 could dilute efforts to tackle forest loss.

"To be credible, the signatories to the Manifesto need to put in place clauses in supplier contracts immediately to ensure deforestation and conversion-free soy, rather than punt this down the road," he said. "Group-level responsibility means that they should also drop suppliers and agribusiness traders such as Cargill and Bunge that are systematically linked to deforestation or fail to be fully transparency about where they source their soy for industrial animal feed."

The launch of the UK Soy Manifesto follows the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use at COP26, which saw 130 leaders commit to working together to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030.