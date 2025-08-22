Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record

Europe's fire season has been the most damaging on record, data shows China's carbon emissions fell in the first half of the year, and plans advance for Sweden's first small modular reactor

Heatwaves and drought conditions across Europe have fuelled the worst wildfire season on record, with more than one million hectares already impacted. That is according to the latest data from the European...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

National Wealth Fund provides £300m loan guarantee to Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme

Co-op debuts sustainability showcase store

More on Risk

Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record
Risk

Global Briefing: Europe endures worst wildfire season on record

Europe's fire season has been the most damaging on record, data shows China's carbon emissions fell in the first half of the year, and plans advance for Sweden's first small modular reactor

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 August 2025 • 8 min read
Green claims under scrutiny: Why businesses must rethink their sustainability sign-off
Risk

Green claims under scrutiny: Why businesses must rethink their sustainability sign-off

Now is the time to take stock, tighten systems, and put rigour at the heart of how sustainability is communicated, writes Kerry Stares from law firm Charles Russell Speechlys

Kerry Stares, Charles Russell Speechlys
clock 20 August 2025 • 5 min read
Heat belongs in every company's climate portfolio
Risk

Heat belongs in every company's climate portfolio

With heatwaves, drought and wildfires intensifying worldwide, companies adopting a heat-focused, total climate accounting approach can reduce risk and boost their market leadership potential, writes Kiff Gallagher from the Global Heat Reduction Initiative...

Kiff Gallagher, Global Heat Reduction Initiative
clock 15 August 2025 • 3 min read