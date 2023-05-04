Cargill faces legal complaint in US over alleged soy deforestation 'failures'

ClientEarth has filed a legal complaint against Cargill alleging the US agri-business giant has failed to adequately tackle soy-driven deforestation and human rights abuses that have been linked to its operations in Brazil.

Cargill is one of the world's biggest agriculture firms, with operations spanning food, farming, and industrial products that make it the largest company in the US in terms of revenue.

It is also one of the largest exporters of soy in Brazil, accounting for more than 10 per cent of all soy produced in the country, most of which is used as animal feed for meat that is supplied to major retail brands such as Walmart, Target, Tesco, and Sainsbury's.

However, the vast expansion of soy production across Brazil and other countries to meet growing demand for meat consumption in recent decades has led to significant land-use change, damaging critical ecosystems, and destroying carbon-rich forests.

As a result, the company is one of a number working in the sector that has been accused of failing to take adequate action to prevent its operations and supply chains from exacerbating deforestation and human rights abuses in South America.

Today ClientEarth announced plans to file a legal complaint in the US under the responsible business guidelines of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in relation to Cargill's soy activities.

The environmental law group alleges Cargill has not been properly monitoring large quantities of soy that it trades, handles at its ports, or ships to global markets so as to identify and eliminate links to deforestation and human rights abuses. It argues that as such the firm is in breach of its legal due diligence responsibilities.

It marks the first time Cargill has faced legal action in the US over alleged links to deforestation in the biodiverse Amazon rainforest, Atlantic Forest, and Cerrado savanna regions of Brazil, according to ClientEarth.

In response, Cargill insisted it has requisite controls and policies in place to prevent products entering its supply chain that have any links to environmental or human rights issues.

A spokesperson for the company said it had not yet seen the full legal complaint from ClientEarth and could not therefore comment directly, but they insisted the firm was strongly committed to protecting human rights in its operations, supply chains, and the communities in which it operates.

"In line with Cargill's unwavering commitment to eliminate deforestation and conversion in South America, we do not source soy from farmers who clear land in protected areas and have controls in place to prevent non-compliant product from entering our supply chains," Cargill added in a statement. "If we find any violations of our policies, we take immediate action in accordance with our grievance process."

But ClientEarth lawyer Laura Dowley accused the company of "poor due diligence", which she said "raises the risk that the meat sold in supermarkets across the world is raised on so-called 'dirty' soy".

"The rapid expansion of soy production for animal feed worldwide is pushing Brazil's vulnerable rainforests and savannas dangerously close to tipping points they may never recover from, while putting the communities that depend on them in danger," she said. "As one of the largest soy traders sourcing from Brazil, Cargill should be leading the world's best practice to stop soy linked to deforestation and human rights abuses from flooding the global food market."

ClientEarth said it had identified a number of "deficiencies" in Cargill's monitoring of its operations, claiming the company does not appear to conduct proper environmental due diligence on soy bought from third-party traders, nor for soy owned by other companies that passes through its ports.

Moreover, it claims the firm does not conduct any environmental due diligence for indirect land-use change, nor for soy sourced from the Cerrado savanna and Atlantic Forest regions of Brazil.

ClientEarth also alleges that Cargill does not have adequate policies and systems in place to address human rights impacts related to its soy operations in Brazil, despite a series of investigations from the likes of Greenpeace, Global Witness, Earthsight and others linking the firm's operations to environmental and social impacts in the region.

ClientEarth argued Cargill's due diligence processes require significant strengthening to ensure compliance with OECD guidelines, and that doing so would be in the firm's best interests, as more and more countries and regions move to make such guidelines mandatory.

Specifically, it highlighted the EU's proposed deforestation law, as well as similar proposed regulations in the UK and the US, which are expected to place greater obligations on companies to ensure their products are not linked to deforestation or human rights abuses.

"The legal landscape is moving quickly," said Dowley. "Governments, regulators, the financial sector, and consumers are all waking up to companies' role in the destruction of nature. Bolstering its deforestation and human rights due diligence processes will help Cargill get on the front foot in the face of incoming regulation to reduce corporations' negative impact on people and planet."

Cargill is one of scores of firms to have backed the UK Soy Manifesto, which includes a pledge to ensure all soy imports to the UK are deforestation- and conversion-free by 2025, and a promise to produce a quarterly soy deforestation risk register to track progress against the goal. A new joint transition plan is also being developed through the group, in a bid to ensure risk and responsibilities are shared across the supply chain.

The company has also committed to the Soy Moratorium in the Amazon, which requires signatories to avoid purchasing soybeans from areas deforested after 2008, in addition to clear commitments to supporting local communities and human rights within its own corporate responsibility policies.

