Morrisons to feed hens with insects in push for 'carbon neutral' eggs

Morrisons has announced plans to use insects rather than soya as chicken feed on ten of its UK egg farms, as the supermarket chain gears up to release its own brand of "carbon neutral" eggs next year.

The company has tapped insect farming specialists Better Origin to provide "natural, nutrient rich" feed for its hens as a replacement for soya feed at the farms, in a bid to drive to cut the carbon footprint of its eggs, it announced today.

The insect farms provided by Better Origin - which produce millions of insects - will form part of a circular waste feeding scheme, as the insects will be fed on waste from Morrisons' fruit and vegetable site in Yorkshire, Morrisons explained. The supermarket said it expects to recycle over 30 tonnes of fruit and vegetable waste a week through the initiative.

Better Origin's insect farms can feed 32,000 hens, with the insects growing 5,000 times their initial body mass in less than a fortnight in the special farm containers, according to Morrisons. The hens will also receive a supplementary diet of beans, peas and sunflower seeds, it added.

The supermarket is then aiming to be the first in the UK to launch its own brand of "carbon neutral" eggs in 2022. It forms part of Morrisons' broader plan to be supplied by net zero carbon British farms by 2030. The supermarket is also working with farmers to produce net zero fruit, vegetables and meat in coming years.

"Reducing soya from livestock feed is one of the key challenges for farms needing to lower their carbon footprint and we wanted to help find a solution," said Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons. "An insect diet could suit our hens better - they seem to enjoy it - and the nutritional and added health benefits are notable. We're also finding a good home for our fruit and veg waste. We think that this could be part of the future of egg farming."

Soya is overwhelmingly use to feed chickens and other livestock worldwide, but its production in regions such as South America has been heavily linked land-use change and deforestation that drive habitat destruction and exacerbate the climate crisis.

The use of insects is therefore designed to reduce the need for soya, which makes up 10-20 per cent of hens' usual diets, according to Morrisons. Swapping soya for insects on these ten farms is expected to contribute to slashing over 5,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year and saving 56 hectares of land in South America from deforestation, it said.

Moreover, it said studies carried out by Better Origin and the Universities of Bristol and Turin have found that insect feed can improve bird health and welfare, without impacting the quality, taste or shelf life of the hens' eggs.

Fotis Fotiadis, CEO and founder of Better Origin, said: "We are delighted to be working with Morrisons to decarbonise their food supply chain and reduce soya reliance. Our vision is for the initial rollout to scale across all Morrisons egg farms which would reduce 40,180 tonnes of CO2e per year. Achieving net zero is a massive challenge that needs collaboration and determination, and we hope this is the year that more food providers and producers take meaningful action."