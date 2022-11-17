Soy Manifesto: UK food giants sign up to sustainable soy transition plan

The signatories to last year's UK Soy Manifesto have today unveiled a new action plan designed to deliver on their pledge to ensure all soy imports are deforestation and conversion free by 2025.

Unveiled last year, the UK Soy Manifesto is backed by 38 leading UK food firms that represent nearly 60 per cent of the country's soy consumption, including Tesco, Waitrose, Nando's, KFC, Lidl, and McDonald's. It is also signed by the Agricultural Industries Confederation, which represents the agri-business giants that dominate soy imports to the UK, ADM, Cargill, Cefetra, and Viterra.

To coincide with COP27's 'Solutions Day', the group today published an update on progress against its zero-deforestation goal, confirming plans to produce a quarterly soy deforestation risk register for UK soy imports that will track the UK's progress in the importation of deforestation and conversion free soy.

Signatories also agreed to a new joint transition plan, coordinated by a high-level cross supply chain governance group, with support of expert stakeholders to monitor and review the transition, that is designed to ensure risk and responsibilities are shared across the supply chain.

The group said that a key element of the transition plan would be to ensure UK companies producing and selling meat and dairy products that use soy in animal feed have a practical mechanism to specify that they require deforestation and conversion free soy, with robust checks and controls to assure standards are met.

As such, AIC today committed to develop a new verified deforestation and conversion free (vDCF) standard for the UK which will be independently verified.

David Edwards, director of food strategy at WWF, which is supporting the new initiative, said that urgent action was needed to curb the impact of agriculture on the world's forests. "Around the world nature is in freefall, and unsustainable agriculture is driving its catastrophic decline," he said. "To protect precious natural habitats like the Cerrado in Brazil, we must urgently ensure soy imported to the UK is not driving the destruction of nature overseas. Today's announcement - the product of collective action across the supply chain, including retailers, traders and suppliers - has the potential to drive the long overdue actions the soy sector so urgently requires."

However, he warned that in order to ensure the manifesto delivers on its promises there was an urgent need for "an explicit roadmap for implementation to meet the 2025 ambition - including measurable milestones to track progress, and a clear focus on bringing the rest of the sector on board".

Ashwin Prasad, chief product officer at Tesco, said: "We're absolutely committed to ensuring we meet our target of sourcing soy from whole areas verified as deforestation-free by 2025, and the launch of the UK Soy Manifesto last year marked a significant milestone on that journey. We've made good progress this year with the introduction of the Responsible Commodities Facility, which provides direct support to soy farmers in Brazil, but we can't solve the issue alone. It's vital we bring together retailers, brands, food service companies, livestock producers and soy traders themselves to set out a clear pathway to achieving our goal of guaranteeing all soy imported into the UK is deforestation free by 2025."