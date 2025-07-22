Signatories to UK Soy Manifesto to fall short of 2025 deforestation-free target

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Update reveals progress has been made in curbing environmental impacts from the soy supply chain, but goal of ending deforestation will not be met by the end of this year

The companies behind the UK Soy Manifesto are set to miss a 2025 target to ensure all physical shipments of soy to the UK are deforestation and conversion-free by the end of this year. The signatories...

More on Supply chain

Glastonbury's fallow year: How Worthy Farm can be a national showcase for regenerative agriculture
Supply chain

Glastonbury's fallow year: How Worthy Farm can be a national showcase for regenerative agriculture

By planting cover crops or flowering plants during the fallow period, the festival could dramatically enhance soil structure, increase water retention and boost biodiversity, writes Agreena﻿'s Thomas Gent

Thomas Gent, Agreena
clock 23 July 2025 • 4 min read
M&S awards funding to bee-tracking sustainable strawberry project
Technology

M&S awards funding to bee-tracking sustainable strawberry project

Plan A Accelerator Fund aims to unlock innovations that can help drive down Scope 3 supply chain emissions

James Murray
James Murray
clock 11 July 2025 • 2 min read