smart home
Inside Panasonic's plan to design the green home of the future
The consumer electronics giant is working to combine green power with super smart appliances to create the green home of the future
Report: Natural gas home heating 'will still be around for a long time'
Further UK policy measures are needed to shift homes towards low carbon heating options, analysis by Cambridge Econometrics finds
'Alexa, cut the carbon intensity of my energy use'
Octopus Energy integrates with Amazon Alexa to provide voice activation of smart home services
Centrica steps up investment in 'intelligent home' vision
Energy giant announces investments in home energy management specialist GreenCom Networks and intelligent hot water technology developer Mixergy
UK first: Bristol Energy trials 'heat as a service'
Government-backed trial means Bristol Energy is now offering households chance to buy a 'Heat Plan' tailored to their individual lifestyle
Octopus Energy unveils automated real-time home energy pricing package
Plans to link smart home energy appliances with its time-of-use tariff aimed at further boosting flexibility, cutting energy use and slashing emissions
Plans confirmed to turn Rugeley coal plant into low carbon community
ENGIE wants to turn Rugeley Power Station, which closed in 2016, into a sustainable village featuring more than 2,000 renewables-powered smart homes
Moixa debuts 'family-sized' battery that promises to turn homes into power stations
UK firm says new 4.8kWh battery will help owners take advantage of emerging smart home and EV tariffs
How optimising solar just got smarter
Huawei's FusionHome promise to boost solar outputs with keeping the upfront investment in a reasonable scope, while also laying the foundations for a smart home energy revolution
Green Tech Task Force launches in bid to bridge UK's north-south divide
Tech Task Force will focus on smart technologies that boost resource efficiency and improve economic prospects for manufacturing regions
Report: Flexible household energy technology to save UK £6.9bn a year
Study from Imperial College London and OVO Energy argues new smart home technologies could slash the cost of decarbonisation
E.ON teams up with Berkeley Homes to trial smart home concept
Future Energy Home pilot will study how well smart home technologies sync with everyday life
Scilly goes smart: £10.8m project powers up to boost island renewables, EVs, and batteries
Isles of Scilly to become a global test-bed for solar, batteries, smart heating, electric vehicle V2G, and grid flexibility services
Could smart meters trigger emergence of the 'Netflix of energy'?
New survey suggests smart meter users are more likely to consider purchasing energy as part of a 'lifestyle service'
Smart homes: BRE cuts ribbon on new research hub
Building science body has teamed up with EDF, BT, and Telefonica to launch a new centre for smart home research
Hacking the home energy market
New research by techUK reveals that tech-savvy Millennials have emerged as the new home energy champions. But consumer participation cannot be taken for granted, tech UK's Susanne Baker warns
Citu Home unlocks ultra-low carbon home design
The Citu Home will be up to 10 times more efficient than a standard UK home
Getting under the skin of the building sector's low-carbon challenge
New £1.4m project led by AECOM wants to find out exactly what the barriers are to building homes that are 'fit for 2050'
Energy trade bodies and MPs switch on Smart Power Industries Alliance
Cross party group of MPs, National Grid, RenewableUK, the REA, Solar Trade Association and others establish joint body to promote decarbonisation via smart technologies
'Missing piece in the jigsaw': Verv debuts smart home energy assistant
Smart home specialist kicks off £500,000 crowdfunding campaign, alongside official launch of new 'plug and play' product