Ecotricity debuts dynamic energy pricing for homes with renewables installed

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New model will allow homes with solar and batteries to access cheaper power prices and sell surplus electricity back to the grid

Energy company Ecotricity has announced it is joining forces with Australian energy retailer Amber and utility software platform Gentrack to offer homes with clean technologies installed access to dynamic...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'We urgently need a reset': Are miners of transition minerals doing enough to tackle 'surge' in human rights allegations?

'State of Nature Metrics': 30 businesses sign up to Nature Positive Initiative's metrics pilot

More on Energy

IEA: Fossil fuel industry failing to curb 'stubbornly high' methane emissions
Energy

IEA: Fossil fuel industry failing to curb 'stubbornly high' methane emissions

Methane emissions from oil, gas, and coal production showing little sign of falling, despite huge financial benefits on offer from tackling powerful greenhouse gas

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 May 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Over 70 per cent of businesses to push forward with electrification
Energy

Study: Over 70 per cent of businesses to push forward with electrification

But drive to electrify is fuelling concerns over security of supply and volatile energy costs, according to a major new study from EY

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Overlooked industrial gas giants not acting swiftly enough to cut emissions
Energy

Study: Overlooked industrial gas giants not acting swiftly enough to cut emissions

Firms consuming more electricity than the likes of Google, Amazon, and Microsoft must rapidly decarbonise to help preserve a 'safe climate', report warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 April 2025 • 4 min read