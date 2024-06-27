Heatio secures £2m in funding to accelerate smart home energy management rollout

Funding will be used to expand team and launch updated version of smart home energy platform Heatio Flexx

Liverpool-based clean-tech start-up Heatio has announced it has secured £2m in investment, which the company hailed "a significant milestone in its mission to make clean energy more accessible and affordable."

The investment round was led by Ascension, with support from a number of co-investors, including Conduit Connect, The Syndicate Room, Baltic Ventures, LYVA Labs, and deep tech investor Neil Norman.

Heatio said the funding will be used to expand its team, launch the second version of its smart home energy platform Heatio Flexx, and scale up the onboarding process for new customers.

Its smart home energy app Heatio Flexx connects to the company's Virtual Power Plant and automatically optimises and manages domestic renewable technologies such as solar panels, heat pumps, EV chargers, and batteries, the company explained.

Using AI and machine learning, Heatio said its tech provides customers with tailored energy solutions based on their property type and how much energy individual households use, making the property more efficient and enabling customers to save money on their energy bills.

The investment will also be used to support Heatio's delivery of two contracts within the government's Net Zero Portfolio.

Working with E.ON and Energy Systems Catapult, Heatio said it will provide a new renewable technology subscription called Energy as a Service (EaaS) through a pilot contract for 350 homes in the North West, which will eliminate upfront costs for consumers considering heat pumps, solar PV, or battery storage.

The company added it is also working in partnership with Perenna Bank and Energy Systems Catapult to launch a long-term fixed rate green mortgage, which will reward homeowners with a preferential interest rate when they retrofit their homes using low-carbon technologies, with the resulting energy savings tracked and optimised using the Heatio Flexx platform.

"Our ability to help homeowners access affordable energy via our Flexx platform and virtual power plant drives energy security and helps the UK get to a clean, green future," said chief executive Simon Roberts. "When we launched Heatio two years ago, our priority was to help more consumers access green technology and reduce the use of fossil fuels to decarbonise their homes.

"Through this investment, we are moving closer to making that a reality. We are looking forward to driving our expansion and working with industry leaders and would like to extend our appreciation to every investor for helping us get where we are today."

Jean de Fougerolles, managing partner at Ascension, who will also be joining the Heatio board, said he was thrilled to be supporting the company in its mission to reduce energy costs and democratise access to clean technologies in the home.

"With the typical annual household bill having increased by 49 per cent since pre-crisis levels, the scale of the problem is massive, and Heatio's innovative solution is uniquely positioned to address it through a partner-based business model that simultaneously helps the UK move towards a net zero goal," he said. "We look forward to helping the team achieve its vision."

