Project from BT and Hubbub concludes households could save almost a £1,000 a year through simple technologies and behaviour changes
With reports this morning again stoking fears about the potential impact of climate policies on the cost of living, a timely new report from BT and Hubbub has revealed how simple behaviour changes and...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial