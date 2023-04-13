Myenergi secures £30m funding boost for smart home tech plans

clock • 1 min read
Myenergi secures £30m funding boost for smart home tech plans

New investment from HSBC will be used to help expand energy-tech businesses' range of smart home energy products

Lincolnshire-based smart home technology business Myenergi has secured a £30m funding boost from HSBC to help fuel its expansion, including through the development of electric vehicle (EV) chargers and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

'First of its kind': Rewilding education centre opens doors in Scottish Highlands

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Are UK farmers 'illegally' burning and burying toxic plastic waste?

13 April 2023 • 7 min read
04

'National Mission': Labour touts green homes upgrade plan ahead of local elections

13 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fight them on the beaches: Could the squabble over sewage cause a stink at May's local elections?

14 April 2023 • 10 min read

More on Investment

Spotify and Klarna joins Climate Transformation Fund initiative
Investment

Spotify and Klarna joins Climate Transformation Fund initiative

Tech industry-backed fund focuses on raising funds for climate projects that offer an alternative to offsetting

Amber Rolt
clock 14 April 2023 • 3 min read
Tayvallich estate in west Scotland | Credit: Highlands Rewilding
Investment

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

Bank provides £12m bridging loan for acquisition of Tayvallich Estate in Scottish Highlands to support development of biodiversity and nature-based carbon credits

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 April 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Investors increase scrutiny of climate policy engagement

What does your company’s lobbying and policy engagement strategy really say about its net zero plans?

Grant Harrison, GreenBiz
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read