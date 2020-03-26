ScottishPower
'New normal': Energy giants step up pursuit of cleaner fuels
ScottishPower branches out into solar, Orsted to dip its toes into hydrogen, Iberdrola ditches coal
Net Zero: UK should aim install 25 million EV chargers and 22 million heat pumps, report claims
Up to £286bn of investment needed to decarbonise UK transport and heating, study says
'A positive and disruptive force': WWF Scotland exec Sam Gardner joins ScottishPower
Gardner is named as ScottishPower's first ever head of climate change and sustainability
'Super battery' approved for UK's largest onshore wind farm
Scottish government has approved ScottishPower's plans to install a massive 50MW battery on the Whitelee wind farm near Glasgow
Scotland confronts 'climate emergency' with series of net-zero commitments
The Scottish Government, Edinburgh, and Glasgow have all pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions ahead of the rest of the UK
'Historic milestone': ScottishPower hails £2bn clean tech investment plan
Energy giant announces plan for single biggest year investment in its history, ploughing £2bn into new renewables projects, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure
ScottishPower revs up EV tariff
Energy supplier says new 100 per cent renewable power tariff can deliver electric motoring for a tenth of the cost of petrol
Unilever, Coca-Cola, and others demand net zero UK emissions by 2050 'at the latest'
Group of corporates write to Prime Minister calling for UK to set legally binding climate targets in line with latest science
Why not deliver low cost, low carbon energy for consumers?
ScottishPower Renewables CEO Lindsay McQuade makes the case for a green energy policy re-think
Nothing confusing about choosing to go green
ScottishPower's Keith Anderson responds to suggestions its green power transition has been misleadingly reported
ScottishPower joins EV charging push as electric car sales surge
Renewables giant teams up with car dealership Arnold Clark to offer customers 'one-stop-shop' for EVs, charge points, and green power tariffs
'We are leaving carbon generation behind': ScottishPower quits fossil fuels through Drax deal
Energy giant says it will pivot to a 'renewable future' with sale of gas assets
F1 boss eyes 'pole position' for UK in offshore wind industry supply chain review
Former McLaren CEO Martin Whitmarsh to lead Offshore Wind Industry Council's review in bid to ensure UK remains global leader in the sector
Tarmac snaps up ScotAsh recycling plant
Tarmac acquires remaining 50 per cent share from ScottishPower to take control of facility, which manufactures construction products from recycled ash from power stations
Green light for 'next generation' 1.2GW East Anglia offshore wind farm
Greg Clark grants planning consent for ScottishPower Renewables to install 172 'next generation' wind turbines off the coast of Norfolk
Drop in wind energy costs adds pressure for government rethink
Tories urged to look at onshore windfarms which can be built as cheaply as gas plants and deliver the same power for half the cost of Hinkley Point, says Arup
Carbon Trust powers up Energy Systems Innovation Platform
Backed by SSE, Centrica, DONG Energy and others, the Energy Systems Innovation Platform will initially focus on developing energy storage solutions
ScottishPower Renewables inks Met Office deal for wind farm weather monitoring
Energy firm to use VisualEyes software to help better forecast conditions across wind farm portfolio
Shell added but Samsung loses out in 2016 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Annual shake-up of DJSI sees Intel Corp, Samsung and British American Tobacco all deleted from world group
Ofgem seeks to address 'unfair advantage' for local power generators
Association for Decentralised Energy fears proposed changes to embedded benefit payments could hit smaller low carbon electricity generators
Offshore Wind Accelerator receives £6.4m to help cut industry costs
New funding from nine offshore wind developers aims to boost cost-cutting wind energy innovations
ScottishPower Renewables and Siemens ink Europe's largest offshore wind turbine contract
Parent company Iberdrola announces deal with Siemens to supply 102 wind turbines to East Anglia ONE offshore wind project
ScottishPower Renewables gives green light to 'best value offshore wind farm in the world'
Energy giant announces final investment decision for giant £2.5bn East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm, which will deliver power at £119/MWh
ScottishPower and RWE plough millions into Lowestoft offshore wind port
Construction of Galloper and East Anglia One offshore wind farms will be based at Port of Lowestoft, providing boon to local economy