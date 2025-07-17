'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies

Deputy leader Richard Tice writes to leading energy companies to put them ‘on formal notice’ that a Reform government would seek to unpick the upcoming clean power contract auction
The political battle over the future of the UK's energy industry intensified yesterday, after Reform deputy leader Richard Tice warned leading energy companies that the Party would seek to roll back renewable...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis