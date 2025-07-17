'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Deputy leader Richard Tice writes to leading energy companies to put them ‘on formal notice’ that a Reform government would seek to unpick the upcoming clean power contract auction

The political battle over the future of the UK's energy industry intensified yesterday, after Reform deputy leader Richard Tice warned leading energy companies that the Party would seek to roll back renewable...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Progress will not be linear': Amazon confirms emissions rose last year, despite wave of clean tech milestones

Study: Unreliable rail networks hampering efforts to decarbonise business travel

More on Politics

'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies
Energy

'Putting British jobs in jeopardy': Reform slammed over threats to clean energy companies

Deputy leader Richard Tice writes to leading energy companies to put them ‘on formal notice’ that a Reform government would seek to unpick the upcoming clean power contract auction

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 July 2025 • 4 min read
'Voters see the importance of lowering carbon emissions': Over two thirds of Brits back 2030 emissions targets
Politics

'Voters see the importance of lowering carbon emissions': Over two thirds of Brits back 2030 emissions targets

New polling from E.ON confirms once again that a large majority of the public support the UK's net zero targets

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 July 2025 • 3 min read
Nigel Topping confirmed as preferred candidate to chair Climate Change Committee
Climate change

Nigel Topping confirmed as preferred candidate to chair Climate Change Committee

Former UN climate change high-level champion for COP26 and CCC business champion named as likely next chair for UK's climate advisory body

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 04 July 2025 • 2 min read