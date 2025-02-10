Energy UK members to support more than 1,200 apprenticeships in 2025

National Grid, Octopus Energy, Centrica, and NESO among firms offering more than 1,000 clean energy-related apprenticeships over the coming year

Energy UK members, including National Grid, Octopus Energy, Centrica and the National Energy System Operator (NESO), have collectively pledged to support more than 1,000 apprenticeships this year to help...

More on Skills

Energy Skills Passport launched to help oil and gas workers secure clean energy roles
Skills

Energy Skills Passport launched to help oil and gas workers secure clean energy roles

Pilot scheme to be led by UK and Scottish governments, alongside RenewableUK and Offshore Energies UK

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 January 2025 • 5 min read
Marie-Laure Piednoir: 'Back in the early 2000s, it was not easy to design a career in sustainability'
Skills

Marie-Laure Piednoir: 'Back in the early 2000s, it was not easy to design a career in sustainability'

Salomon's global sustainability and impact director reflects on her career shift towards sustainability through product design, and why ultimately the green transition will be 'everyone's job'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 January 2025 • 6 min read
'Sought after skills': ScottishPower to offer 'jobs lifeline' to Grangemouth workers
Skills

'Sought after skills': ScottishPower to offer 'jobs lifeline' to Grangemouth workers

Energy giant says it is looking to recruit 1,000 people next year and is keen to tap into skills base provided by Grangemouth refinery ahead of its closure

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 December 2024 • 3 min read