ScottishPower secures £1.35bn for UK grid upgrade projects

Debt financing package includes £600m from the National Wealth Fund, alongside funding from a range of banks and investors
ScottishPower has secured £1.35bn of financial backing from a range of banks, investors, and the government to help upgrade Britain's electricity transmission grid, the company announced today. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis