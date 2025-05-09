Iberdrola agrees to sell UK smart meter business to Macquarie in £900m deal

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Iberdrola
Image:

Credit: Iberdrola

Deal would see Australian investment giant acquire SP Smart Meter Assets Limited, taking over management of 2.7 million metres

Energy giant Iberdrola has today announced it has signed an agreement with investment giant Macquarie to sell its UK-based smart meter business SP Smart Meter Assets Limited (SPSMAL). Under the terms...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Crown Estate confirms offshore wind Capacity Increase Programme

Government confirms £1bn investment in Sunderland gigafactory

More on Technology

Role of climate tech in the drive to reach net zero
Technology

Role of climate tech in the drive to reach net zero

Start-ups don't just need finance, they need an integrated support model throughout the journey from idea to exit, writes Andrew Wordsworth, co-founder and managing partner of Sustainable Ventures, a sponsor of the UK Green Business Awards 2025

Andrew Wordsworth, Sustainable Ventures
clock 08 May 2025 • 5 min read
'Uncertainty in the market': Statkraft shelves European green hydrogen plans
Technology

'Uncertainty in the market': Statkraft shelves European green hydrogen plans

Energy giant moves to focus on core activities, but confirms existing UK hydrogen projects are set to proceed

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 May 2025 • 2 min read
Infrastructure in the digital age: A call for nationally critical datasets
Technology

Infrastructure in the digital age: A call for nationally critical datasets

The UK urgently needs a data-driven modern conception of infrastructure rollout that is fit for our rapidly changing digital age, writes Centre for Net Zero﻿ CEO Lucy Yu

Lucy Yu, Centre of Net Zero
clock 08 May 2025 • 3 min read